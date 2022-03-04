Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp applications due March 25

The Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp will return to being an in-person event for 2022, and applications for the camp are due March 25.

The camp is open to students in grades 8 through 12 and will offer participants an immersion in the musical theater world, allowing them to learn from, and work with, some of the industry's top creative artists.

The sessions will be July 17-23 and July 24-30, and held at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow. Students who are selected, based on performance abilities, will be assigned to one of the sessions. There will be no virtual camp options for 2022.

Those wishing to apply must supply a headshot, a one-page resume and recordings or videos of two, one-minute-long performances.

Cost is $600. Lodging will not be provided. A parent or guardian must chaperone the student during their time outside of the camp day while staying in Broken Arrow.

Scholarships are available.

To apply, and for more information: kcbbc.camp.

