Krispy Kreme giving free donuts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will give a free glazed doughnut to anyone who presents a valid COVID-19 vaccination card when ordering.

The offer is good only for in-store and drive-through purchases.

The Tulsa Krispy Kreme, 10128 E. 71st St. South, is participating in this promotion.

To receive the free doughnut, the card must show that the holder has received at least one shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No purchase is required.

In a post on its website, Krispy Kreme states:

"We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision....If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays (from March 29 to May 24), to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start."

