Kitchen 66 selects nine for spring launch program

Megan Arledge, Sweet Grayce: Arledge’s bakery concepts will focus on French macarons with playful flavors.

Jacqueline and Richard Siegfried, NATV: This brick-and-mortar restaurant concept will prepare indigenous and native cuisine for the modern table.

Natalie Felida and Naji Nelson, It’s Torch: Playful and bold, It’s Torch takes East Coast soul food favorites and infuses them with hip-hop culture.

Tia Baker and Roy Baker, RTG Industries: Will offer packaged brownies and bars infused with superfoods free of animal products and gluten.

Laura Mandini, VZLA: This is a fast-casual restaurant concept allowing customers to customize the star of Venezuelan street food, the arepa.

Vanessa Portillo, Chilaquiles and Enchilada Sauce Concept: Portillo will use locally sourced ingredients to create a generations-old recipe for enchiladas and chilaquiles.

All company names and concepts are subject to change.