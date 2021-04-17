Kitchen 66 selects nine for spring launch program

The Kitchen 66 Launch Program, which had to suspend operations last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, announces that nine diverse and eclectic food entreprenuers have been selected for the Spring 2021 Kitchen 66 Launch program.
Participants will take part in a four-month program designed to help them realize their culinary dreams through training to successfully launch their business concepts.
The Kitchen 66 Launch Program provides practical business and restaurant experience, sales training and access to commercial kitchen space to develop culinary skills in a commercial environment.
The Kitchen 66 Spring 2021 Launch Program participants and their developing concepts are:
Caryn Chambers, LOTVIE: A vegan Caribbean food concept that will focus on the flavors and foods of Guyana, a South American country known for its blends of culinary identities.
Amy Allen, Bewitched by Breakfast: Allen’s food truck will pay homage to the most important meal of the day, with such foods as a breakfast cubano and blood orange parfait.
Sharlyn Pierce, The Daily Chew: Already established at the Mother Road Market Takeover Cafe, Pierce takes concession stand favorites and elevates them to new heights.
Megan Arledge, Sweet Grayce: Arledge’s bakery concepts will focus on French macarons with playful flavors.
Jacqueline and Richard Siegfried, NATV: This brick-and-mortar restaurant concept will prepare indigenous and native cuisine for the modern table.
Natalie Felida and Naji Nelson, It’s Torch: Playful and bold, It’s Torch takes East Coast soul food favorites and infuses them with hip-hop culture.
Tia Baker and Roy Baker, RTG Industries: Will offer packaged brownies and bars infused with superfoods free of animal products and gluten.
Laura Mandini, VZLA: This is a fast-casual restaurant concept allowing customers to customize the star of Venezuelan street food, the arepa.
Vanessa Portillo, Chilaquiles and Enchilada Sauce Concept: Portillo will use locally sourced ingredients to create a generations-old recipe for enchiladas and chilaquiles.
All company names and concepts are subject to change.
"After such a challenging year for Tulsa's food entrepreneurs, we're thrilled to once again take an aspiring group of businesses and share resources and curriculum to help them succeed," said Rachael Reagan, program director of Kitchen 66. "It’s both exciting and fulfilling to assist these individuals as they pursue their entrepreneurial journey and perfect these new, fresh concepts. We know Tulsa foodies will enjoy the culinary diversity from our Spring 2021 cohort.”
The class will culminate with a demonstration opportunity at Mother Road Market to showcase concepts.
Kitchen 66 is a project of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. kitchen66tulsa.com.