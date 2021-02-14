'Kinky Boots' musical coming to Tulsa PAC's 'Broadway on Film' series

“Kinky Boots,” the multiple award-winning musical about outrageous footwear and unlikely friendships, is the next offering in the Tulsa PAC’s “Broadway on Film” series.

This filmed version of the stage production will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, on a large screen in the Chapman Music Hall of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. All attendees must wear masks, and seating within the hall has been arranged to help maintain social distancing.

“Broadway on Film” is a collaborative effort of the Tulsa PAC and Celebrity Attractions.

The show was filmed live in November 2018, during its run at the Adelphi Theatre in London, England.

“Kinky Boots” is based on the 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by true events. The story centers around Charlie, who is struggling to find a way to save his family business, which has been making old-school men’s shoes for years.

A chance encounter with a drag queen named Lola serves as a spark of inspiration, as Charlie remakes his factory to craft the sort of high-heeled, high-topped boots that are comfortable to wear and fabulous to see.