Kings of Leon releases new album

Kings of Leon, a Grammy-winning, multiplatinum rock band with Oklahoma roots, has released an eight studio album titled "When You See Yourself."

Recorded at Nashville’s famed Blackbird Studios and produced by Grammy Award-winning Markus Dravs, the album has received early critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, which said the album is an an arena rock of the mind that “lunges and soars with rippling guitar leads cascading across some of the dirtiest riffs the band has put on a record since the New South-meets-neo-Strokes garage moves of its first two albums... this record might surprise you.”

The band recently announced a groundbreaking “NFT YOURSELF” collection drop. Leading the charge for musicians in the nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, Kings of Leon is shifting power back into the hands of creators with a first NFT drop to coincide with an album release. The digital art collection will feature up to 25 unique pieces, including two offerings of which all proceeds will benefit Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund. The drop went live at 11 a.m. Friday and includes real-world vinyl and one-of-a-kind experiences.