Kings of Leon announces new album

The roots-in-Oklahoma band Kings of Leon announced the March 5 release of its eighth studio album, "When You See Yourself," on RCA Records.

The album comes four years after the group’s first No. 1 U.S. album debut, "Walls."

A lead single, “The Bandit,” is available now with an accompanying music video that, according to a news release, sets the sonic and visual tone for the album. The band has also made a second track (“100,000 People”) available.

The members of Kings of Leon are brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill, plus cousin Matthew Followill. The brothers grew up in Oklahoma and Tennessee. Since debuting in 2003, Kings of Leon has sold more than 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide. The band has garnered eight Grammy nominations with three wins.

"When You See Yourself" was recorded at Nashville’s famed Blackbird Studios and produced by Grammy Award-winning Markus Dravs.

