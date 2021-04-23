Kentucky Derby event in Broken Arrow raising funds for veteran memorial

There are memorials dedicated to the fallen warriors of nearly every major conflict in the United States’ history. Yet there was no national monument for those who have fall in the war on veteran suicide. A memorial of that kind is waiting to be installed in Broken Arrow.

If you want to boost the project along and simultaneously take part in Kentucky Derby fun, the veteran suicide prevention organization Mission 22, Tulsa Polo Club and Front Row Events & Promotions are among partners in a May 1 fundraising event at Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and will include a 2 p.m. polo match, a Kentucky Derby watch party, food trucks and prizes in categories like best hat, best-dressed couple, best dog and best tailgate.

Tickets and information can be pursued on the Tulsa Polo Club Facebook page. For ticket questions, call or text 918-408-2049, For sponsor questions, call or text 405 830-8401.

Mission 22 was originally named in honor of the statistic that says 22 American veterans are lost each and every day to their war at home. Mission 22 supports the veteran community with three main programs — veteran treatment programs, memorials and community social impact.

