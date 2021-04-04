Ken Burns' film finds the man under of the myth of 'Hemingway'

Jeff Daniels, who gives voice to Hemingway’s words in the film, said, “Just in reading the work and reading his letters, you get pulled into his darkness. He’s sharing something. And maybe he doesn’t even know what he’s sharing or he’s searching for.”

Daniels mentioned the ending of “A Farewell to Arms,” which Hemingway rewrote more than 40 times before finding the words he wanted, saying, “He’s searching for something, and maybe it is more than just the last two paragraphs of a novel. That’s what you felt, that there was a darkness within him. He was a fighter, and he was fighting stuff through his fingers with that typewriter.”

Novick said it was exploring Hemingway’s writing, and seeing his devotion to his art, that helped her see past the persona.

“It became much more important seeing the different drafts, seeing the manuscript pages, seeing how hard he worked and seeing how seriously he took it all the way through, even when he wasn’t always creating,” she said. “Not every word he wrote is pure genius, but when it is, there’s nothing better. And, so, for me it was like a full circle, actually, to appreciate his humanity.”