Kane Brown concert event coming to Admiral Twin

Kane Brown is the latest music artist to enlist for the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series. An upcoming performance will hit theater screens Sept. 26 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In and at outdoor venues across North America.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 10, at ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown. Early bird ticket pricing is available until Sept. 18. Tickets admit up to six fans per vehicle.
“We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events,” Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, said in a news release.
“We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 730,000 fans all over North America. Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience.”
Brown has established himself as one of the world’s top country artists and has helped shift perception of the genre. One of the industry’s biggest country stars, he is the first artist to top all five Billboard country charts and simultaneously topped the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with his album "Experiment."
As a follow-up, Brown recently released a seven-song EP ("Mixtape Vol. 1") that includes popular collaborations “Be Like That” featuring Khalid and Swae Lee and “Last Time I Say Sorry,” a song Brown co-wrote with John Legend.
The concert that will be shown Sept. 26 was recorded live and, in addition to music, features interviews and behind-the-scenes storytelling. Among other Oklahoma venues showing the performance are Cool Breeze RV Cinema and Resort in Spring, El-Co Drive-In Theater in Shattuck and Tower Drive-In in Poteau.
The news release said drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to CDC guidelines, as well as state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least 6 feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. For a full list of procedures that Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.
