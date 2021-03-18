Just Between Friends moving to new location

The Just Between Friends Tulsa event this month has moved to a temporary new location.
Many have adapted to new ways of doing things over the last year. Local moms are embracing changes so they can continue a 24-year tradition of helping families in northeast Oklahoma clothe and entertain children at affordable prices.
To help accommodate the set-up of a COVID vaccination center and recent winter-weather related repairs at the fairgrounds, the spring/summer Just Between Friends Tulsa event (March 25 through March 28) will be located in a temporary new venue in the former Sears space at Woodland Hills Mall. This second-floor location has its own entrance to the sales floor and a dedicated parking lot.
“We recognize the nearly 20-year history of the JBF Tulsa event at the fairgrounds location, but want all our consignors and shoppers know that we are working to ensure the event at the new location will be a great experience as well,” said a statement from JBF Tulsa.
Many families have suffered financial hardships during the past year and this pop-up sale helps families make money by turning their kids’ clutter into cash. With spring on its way, families are cleaning house and looking to save on items they need, including children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, toys and equipment. Families can save up to 90 percent on items they need for their kids.
Just Between Friends is following state and county guidelines and has safety protocols in place for COVID-19:
•Shoppers’ occupancy will be limited to allow for social distancing.
•Special shopping times will be available for people at high risk.
•All workers will wear masks.
•Masks are required and will provided to shoppers.
•Low and no-contact check-out systems will be in place so shoppers can avoid long lines.
•Daily cleaning will take place and hand sanitizer will be available to shoppers.
Tickets are required for all pre-sales and encouraged for all public sale days.
Presales are March 20, 21 and 24. Tickets (available at www.tulsa.jbfsale.com) are required.
Public sale ($5 admission or free ticket on website) event hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25-27 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, which is half-price day.
Local families sign up as consignors. They price and tag their own items and bring them to the venue. JBF does the rest of the work. Consignors earn between 60% to 70% of the sale price. The average consignor check is about $350.
A news release said JBF Tulsa has partnered with Emergency Infant Services (EIS) for more than 15 years to help other local families in need. All clothing, equipment, toys and other items that do not sell and are marked for donation are given to EIS at the end of each event in the spring and fall.