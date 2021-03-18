Just Between Friends moving to new location

Just Between Friends is following state and county guidelines and has safety protocols in place for COVID-19:

•Shoppers’ occupancy will be limited to allow for social distancing.

•Special shopping times will be available for people at high risk.

•All workers will wear masks.

•Masks are required and will provided to shoppers.

•Low and no-contact check-out systems will be in place so shoppers can avoid long lines.

•Daily cleaning will take place and hand sanitizer will be available to shoppers.

Tickets are required for all pre-sales and encouraged for all public sale days.

Presales are March 20, 21 and 24. Tickets (available at www.tulsa.jbfsale.com) are required.

Public sale ($5 admission or free ticket on website) event hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25-27 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, which is half-price day.

Local families sign up as consignors. They price and tag their own items and bring them to the venue. JBF does the rest of the work. Consignors earn between 60% to 70% of the sale price. The average consignor check is about $350.