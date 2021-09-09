Jurassic Quest dinosaurs arrive in downtown Tulsa

Jurassic Quest, billed as North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event, is arriving this weekend at Cox Business Convention Center.
Guests walk through the cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and experience what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. The event features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, interactive science and art activities, a “triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required) and more.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 9 a.m. to 7 p/m.on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at jurassicquest.com. Due to timed entries, early recommendations are recommended.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
