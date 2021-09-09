 Skip to main content
Jurassic Quest dinosaurs arrive in downtown Tulsa
Jurassic Quest dinosaurs arrive in downtown Tulsa

Jurassic Quest

Dinosaurs will invade Cox Business Conventoin Center this weekend during a Jurassic Quest event.

 Courtesy Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest, billed as North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event, is arriving this weekend at Cox Business Convention Center.

Guests walk through the cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and experience what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. The event features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, interactive science and art activities, a “triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required) and more.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 9 a.m. to 7 p/m.on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at jurassicquest.com. Due to timed entries, early recommendations are recommended.

