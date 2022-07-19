Jurassic Quest dinosaur experience returns to Tulsa in September

The nation's biggest dinosaur experience is coming back to Tulsa in September.

Jurassic Quest will be at the at the Cox Business convention Center Sept. 23-25. Ticket prices begin at $19 for seniors and $22 for kids and adults at www.jurassicquest.com.

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities are available on-site from $6. There is free entry for children under 2.

The all-ages experience includes life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for small explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

The event takes dinosaur fans through 165 million years of Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the ancient creatures. They also have an Ancient Oceans exhibit that comes face-to-face with a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon shark, believed to be one of the the largest apex predator that ever existed.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each animatronic dinosaur is replicated in every detail.