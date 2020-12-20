Jukebox hero: Jamie Oldaker items going to OKPOP, but his lasting gift was championing museum's creation

This is gift season.
A collection of items from Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer Jamie Oldaker is being gifted to the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.
OKPOP, which is under construction and is expected to open in late 2022, will honor actors, artists, authors, musicians and other Oklahoma “creatives,” including Oldaker.
A “Tulsa Sound” music figure who died in July following a battle with cancer, Oldaker was a drummer whose skills were coveted by legends in the music industry. In addition to touring or recording with Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Bob Seger, Ace Frehley, Leon Russell and Stephen Stills, Oldaker was a founding member of the Tractors, and he played a major role in advancing Ronnie Dunn’s career.
Oldaker wanted memorabilia from his life and career to be donated to OKPOP. His wife, Mary, is working with OKPOP to execute the wish. Good news for OKPOP and future visitors: “Jamie didn’t throw anything away,” she said.
Among items already in OKPOP’s possession are a drum kit and branded apparel Oldaker used when touring the globe with Clapton. Mary is sifting through additional items, including photos, recordings (her husband recorded performances for decades) and — how cool is this? — a backstage pass from 1985’s superstar-laden Live Aid benefit concert.
But Oldaker’s biggest gift to OKPOP was accomplished by way of his actions. He was an instrumental figure in making OKPOP a reality, and he was instrumental in convincing legislators the museum should be in his music-rich hometown of Tulsa. OKPOP is being built across the street from Cain’s Ballroom in the Tulsa Arts District.
Clapton and Frampton were among music artists who shared personal stories about Oldaker after his death. A story that also should be told, say friends of Oldaker, is how vital he was to the rise of OKPOP. Oldaker was a jukebox hero who championed the museum.
‘If not for Jaime...’
Bob Blackburn, longtime executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, provided a statement about Oldaker’s history of involvement with OKPOP. The statement is being published in its entirety in conjunction with this story.
Former Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett, an Oldaker friend, said, “Jamie spent a very significant amount of his time going to Oklahoma City and either going around with Bob Blackburn or just going around by himself and lobbying people why it was important to do the museum, first of all, and why Tulsa was the best place to do it.”
After Oldaker’s death, Jeff W. Hickman used social media to comment about Oldaker’s importance to OKPOP. Hickman, the speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives when OKPOP gained legislative approval, echoed his social media comments during a recent phone interview: “If not for Jamie Oldaker, there would not be an OKPOP — Tulsa or anywhere else. Because of Jamie, there will be an OKPOP and it will be in Tulsa. If it weren’t for Jamie, there wouldn’t have been an OKPOP, period.”
Elaborating, Hickman said Oldaker was able to bridge the gap between music artists and elected officials. Oldaker understood both worlds and sometimes swapped texts with Hickman about matters other than OKPOP. Hickman described Oldaker as a “very deep” person and not just a music person.
“He had an interest in public affairs, but he had a deep interest in Oklahoma and wanted good things to happen for Oklahoma,” Hickman said. “So he understood those relationships and how to build relationships and how to connect the great Oklahomans we have in the entertainment business with our elected officials. He was able to reach out and get those artists involved to advocate for OKPOP.”
Oldaker made OKPOP his mission not just because it was important to him but because he believed it will lead to greater things for Oklahoma, according to Hickman.
From a legislative standpoint, the mission was completed when an OKPOP bill was passed May 22, 2015. A vote failed the day prior, but the bill was held for reconsideration. Before the second-chance vote, Oldaker and others made calls in an attempt to get OKPOP over the hump. Hickman sent Oldaker a link so he could watch the vote live.
Support Local Journalism
“Jeff Hickman pushed for the second vote,” Mary Oldaker said. “I remember. I was livestreaming it while I was at work and jumped out of my skin when it passed. That was really a big, big deal and Jamie was elated.”
Strong support
Jeff Moore, OKPOP’s executive director, said OKPOP had many supporters, but Steve Ripley, who died in 2019, and Oldaker were two of the museum’s “earliest, strong supporters.”
Ripley and Oldaker were band mates in the Tractors. Ripley introduced Moore to Oldaker. In turn, Oldaker introduced Moore to great food joints in Texas (where Oldaker lived when they first met) and in Tulsa (where Oldaker revisited old favorites). A friendship was born.
Moore and Oldaker met in 2008, when the Oklahoma Historical Society was prepping an exhibit about Oklahoma’s rock ‘n’ roll history. Over time, conversation shifted to something more permanent in Tulsa. Moore said Oldaker viewed OKPOP as a brilliant idea. Oldaker had toured the world multiple times and encountered Oklahomans everywhere, so he knew how much creativity had sprang from the state.
Oldaker’s recommendation for OKPOP was to use a global approach and to include as many stories as possible. That’s conceptual input. But Oldaker and Ripley also were welcomed into the physical aspect of building OKPOP. Moore said Ripley and Oldaker were invited to attend meetings with OKPOP architects. Oldaker let it be known that “just OK” was not OK. Be great.
For instance, Oldaker was an advocate for a top-shelf listening space inside OKPOP. The listening place could be used for a performance or programming.
“When we were designing our main kind of event space, we brought Jamie in and we spent a day with the architects and the acoustical consultants and we talked about our ideas,” Moore said.
Oldaker’s feedback: “I kind of like it, but it’s not great.”
Said Moore: “He was always challenging me to do what’s great. He said there are some great musicians and actors and artists from Oklahoma, and OKPOP has to be great to pay tribute to their greatness. We kind of scrapped the approach we were going with and redesigned it in a way that would be more engaging and more interesting and that was a lot because of Jamie.”
Moore said Ripley and Oldaker challenged OKPOP to be special and to build something that appeals not just to visitors, but also to creatives.
“That’s the heartbreaking part of this is they are not there at the end of the day to give me either thumbs-up or thumbs-down,” Moore said. “I don’t know that I will get a thumbs-down. I just have got to work that much harder to make sure that I know that they would have given a thumbs-up.”
Moore said the families of Oldaker and Ripley are carrying on their legacies and carrying on their support of OKPOP. He said it has been great to spend time with Mary Oldaker and Charlene Ripley.
“They know that this project was important to their husbands and we can continue that.”
Mary Oldaker was asked to finish a sentence. It’s important for her husband’s items to go to OKPOP because...
“It’s important because of what Jamie did in his career,” she said. “Wherever he was, he let people know he was from Tulsa, Oklahoma. And Jamie and Carl Radle and Dicky Sims (all former members of Clapton’s band), they made a name as those boys from Oklahoma, or from Tulsa. Jamie had an exceptional career and still, when I look at some of the old videos or read more about him, I am blown away. And then when I listen or I hear from other artists (who) say what Jamie meant to them and what he was, he was phenomenal, and Jamie never took credit for that. Jamie always said he was good and not great. Well, they say he’s great and I agree.”
Cookie countdown: We’re counting down to Christmas with delicious cookie recipes
Day 8: Italian Chocolate Cookie
Day 9: Soft Molasses Cookies
Day 10: Apricot Almond Bars
Day 11: My Take Cookie Bars
Day 12: Ginger, ginger, ginger Christmas cookies
Day 13: Chocolate thumbprints
Day 14: Hawaiian lava cookies
Day 15: Bourbon Street bars
Day 16: Peppermint meltaways
Day 17: Marianitas
Day 18: World's best cookies
Day 19: Butterscotch oatmeal cookies
Day 20: Mochachino almond Christmas logs
Day 21: Creme de menthe cookies
Day 22: Gingerbread pinwheels
Day 23: Angel almond bars
Day 24: Bailey's peppermint-chocolate chip cookies
Day 25: Coffee-glazed oatmeal cookies
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Jenks home lights up holiday season
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!