 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Judas and the Black Messiah' to premiere during Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

'Judas and the Black Messiah' to premiere during Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}
Judas and the Black Messiah - Still 3

Daniel Kaluuya, Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith, Dominique Thorne and Lakeith Stanfield appear in "Judas and the Black Messiah" by Shaka King. The film is an official selection of the Premieres section at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Glen Wilson.

 Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Glen Wilson.

One slot for a world premiere film was left open when Circle Cinema announced Sundance Film Festival selections that will be shown in Tulsa.

That slot has been filled.

The nonprofit Sundance Institute and nonprofit Circle Cinema announced that the world premiere film “Judas and the Black Messiah” has been added to the festival lineup in Tulsa. The Sundance Film Festival will take place digitally in 2021 in addition to being shared with satellite screens across the country (public health permitting) like Circle Cinema.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” will screen Monday, Feb. 1 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, for those who prefer to watch from their vehicles, and Circle Cinema. The Admiral Twin screening will be part of a 6 p.m. double feature following “Life in a Day 2020.” The film also will be presented at 8 p.m. as a stand-alone film on Admiral Twin’s second screen and in-theatre at Circle Cinema. Tickets and information are available at CircleCinema.org/Sundance.

The film? FBI informant William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther party when J. Edgar Hoover fears charismatic leader Chairman Fred Hampton will emerge as a Black Messiah. O’Neal lives in fear of discovery and cannot escape the deadly trajectory of his betrayal. The cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Lil Rel Howery and Martin Sheen.

Shaka King directed the film and is a screenwriter along with Will Berson. Producers include King, Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King.

The Tulsa aspect of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is being presented by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and FC Tulsa.

What the Ale: Dead Armadillo expands taproom

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 44 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News