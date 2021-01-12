'Judas and the Black Messiah' to premiere during Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

One slot for a world premiere film was left open when Circle Cinema announced Sundance Film Festival selections that will be shown in Tulsa.

That slot has been filled.

The nonprofit Sundance Institute and nonprofit Circle Cinema announced that the world premiere film “Judas and the Black Messiah” has been added to the festival lineup in Tulsa. The Sundance Film Festival will take place digitally in 2021 in addition to being shared with satellite screens across the country (public health permitting) like Circle Cinema.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” will screen Monday, Feb. 1 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, for those who prefer to watch from their vehicles, and Circle Cinema. The Admiral Twin screening will be part of a 6 p.m. double feature following “Life in a Day 2020.” The film also will be presented at 8 p.m. as a stand-alone film on Admiral Twin’s second screen and in-theatre at Circle Cinema. Tickets and information are available at CircleCinema.org/Sundance.