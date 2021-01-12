'Judas and the Black Messiah' to premiere during Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

One slot for a world premiere film was left open when Circle Cinema announced Sundance Film Festival selections that will be shown in Tulsa.
That slot has been filled.
The nonprofit Sundance Institute and nonprofit Circle Cinema announced that the world premiere film “Judas and the Black Messiah” has been added to the festival lineup in Tulsa. The Sundance Film Festival will take place digitally in 2021 in addition to being shared with satellite screens across the country (public health permitting) like Circle Cinema.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” will screen Monday, Feb. 1 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, for those who prefer to watch from their vehicles, and Circle Cinema. The Admiral Twin screening will be part of a 6 p.m. double feature following “Life in a Day 2020.” The film also will be presented at 8 p.m. as a stand-alone film on Admiral Twin’s second screen and in-theatre at Circle Cinema. Tickets and information are available at CircleCinema.org/Sundance.
The film? FBI informant William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther party when J. Edgar Hoover fears charismatic leader Chairman Fred Hampton will emerge as a Black Messiah. O’Neal lives in fear of discovery and cannot escape the deadly trajectory of his betrayal. The cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Lil Rel Howery and Martin Sheen.
Shaka King directed the film and is a screenwriter along with Will Berson. Producers include King, Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King.
The Tulsa aspect of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is being presented by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and FC Tulsa.