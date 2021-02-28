Joy Harjo to release 'I Pray for My Enemies' album

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will release her first album of new music in a decade, “I Pray for My Enemies,” on Friday, March 5. As a preview, she will take part in an evening titled “Feeding the Spirit of A Nation,” co-sponsored by the Tulsa Artist Fellowship and the Woody Guthrie Center.
The event will be presented on the Woody Guthrie Center’s Facebook Live page beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Harjo, a Tulsa native and citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, said in a statement on her official website, joyharjo.com, “The concept for ‘I Pray for My Enemies’ began with an urgent need to deal with discord, opposition. It could have been on a tribal, national or a personal level. I no longer remember. The urgency had a heartbeat and in any gathering of two or more, perhaps the whole planet, our hearts lean to ‘entrainment’ — that is, to beat together.”
Harjo collaborated on the album with producer and multi-instrumentalist Barrett Martin, who brought together a wide range of musicians to perform on the album, including Peter Buck of R.E.M., Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, among others.
The album’s 16 tracks include some of Harjo’s best-known poems, such as “An American Sunrise” and “Fear,” along with new songs, including “How Love Blows Through the Trees,” written in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the traditional Muscogee song, “Allay Na Lee No.”
She describes the album as “funkified spoken word,” blending “elegant jazz, urban soul and inner-city, reservation grit.”
‘Tulsa Opera Live’
Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker will host noted songwriter and lyricist Gene Scheer for the next episode of “Tulsa Opera Live.”
The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, and will be streamed on the Tulsa Opera website.
The program is a series of informal conversations between Picker and friends and colleagues from the opera world.
Scheer wrote the librettos for two of Picker’s operas — “An American Tragedy,” based on Theodore Dreiser’s classic novel, and “Théresè Raquin,” inspired by Emile Zola’s novel.
Scheer recently came to greater national attention when opera star Denyce Graves performed his song “American Anthem” at the U.S. Capitol building while the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — an opera devotee — lay in state.
Graves had given the first performance of the song in 1998 at the Smithsonian Institution to an audience that included then-President Bill Clinton. Norah Jones recorded a version that was part of the soundtrack of Ken Burns’ 2007 mini-series, “The War,” about World War II.
And during his inaugural address in January, President Joe Biden quoted a portion of the lyrics of “American Anthem,” describing it as “a song that means a lot to me.”
Access is limited, and reservations are necessary. To reserve and for more information: tulsaopera.com/live.
Signature Symphony
The next virtual chamber music concert by the Signature Symphony will be curated by Robert Franz, one of the three candidates for the orchestra’s music director position.
The concert, to debut at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, will feature “Southern Harmony,” a string quartet by Jennifer Higdon, a solo flute work by Claude Debussy and the Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano by Frances Poulenc.
Tickets for the concert are $10; once purchased, the ticket holder may access the concert for the next seven days.
To purchase and more information: signaturesymphony.org.
