Joy Harjo to release 'I Pray for My Enemies' album

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will release her first album of new music in a decade, “I Pray for My Enemies,” on Friday, March 5. As a preview, she will take part in an evening titled “Feeding the Spirit of A Nation,” co-sponsored by the Tulsa Artist Fellowship and the Woody Guthrie Center.

The event will be presented on the Woody Guthrie Center’s Facebook Live page beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Harjo, a Tulsa native and citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, said in a statement on her official website, joyharjo.com, “The concept for ‘I Pray for My Enemies’ began with an urgent need to deal with discord, opposition. It could have been on a tribal, national or a personal level. I no longer remember. The urgency had a heartbeat and in any gathering of two or more, perhaps the whole planet, our hearts lean to ‘entrainment’ — that is, to beat together.”

Harjo collaborated on the album with producer and multi-instrumentalist Barrett Martin, who brought together a wide range of musicians to perform on the album, including Peter Buck of R.E.M., Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, among others.