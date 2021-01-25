 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joy Harjo to be featured in virtual poetry event

Joy Harjo to be featured in virtual poetry event

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will be featured along with one of her predecessors, Natasha Trethewey, in an online event, "The Power of Poetry in America," presented by Center for Imagination in the Borderlands from Arizona State University.

The virtual event will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. To register: eventbrite.com.

Harjo and Trethewey will give readings from their work and take part in a conversation moderated by Natalie Diaz that will deal with "the ways poetry gathers and holds us, lifts us, catapults us to action, not only against the violence of the world but also beyond them."

Trethewey served as Poet Laureate from 2012-2014. Her works include "Monument," which was longlisted for the 2018 National Book Award; and "Native Guard," for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Harjo, a Tulsa native and citizen of the Muskogee/Creek Nation, became the 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate in 2019, the first native writer and first Oklahoman to hold the post. Her works include the poetry collections "An American Sunrise" and "Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings;" the memoir "Crazy Brave," and the recently published anthology, "When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry."

Barron Ryan plays an original song titled 'Out for Delivery'

Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilcrease painting included in inaugural program
Entertainment

Gilcrease painting included in inaugural program

  • Updated

A painting from the Gilcrease Museum's permanent collection, "Lewis and Clark with Sacajawea at the Great Falls of the Missouri, 1804" by Olaf Seltzer, was included in the official program for the presidential inauguration of Joseph R. Biden.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News