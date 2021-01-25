Joy Harjo to be featured in virtual poetry event

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will be featured along with one of her predecessors, Natasha Trethewey, in an online event, "The Power of Poetry in America," presented by Center for Imagination in the Borderlands from Arizona State University.

The virtual event will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. To register: eventbrite.com.

Harjo and Trethewey will give readings from their work and take part in a conversation moderated by Natalie Diaz that will deal with "the ways poetry gathers and holds us, lifts us, catapults us to action, not only against the violence of the world but also beyond them."

Trethewey served as Poet Laureate from 2012-2014. Her works include "Monument," which was longlisted for the 2018 National Book Award; and "Native Guard," for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.