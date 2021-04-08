Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal headlining Tulsa Mayfest

Tulsa Mayfest organizers announced the headlining act and support for the 2021 festival, scheduled May 7-9.

The headlining band, Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, will be alongside local acts on two stages.

Hoyer (a former contestant on “The Voice”) and Soul Colossal will perform at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 8 on the Guthrie Green stage. The five-man band features soulful sounds inspired by Stax, Motown, New Orleans and Philadelphia. The band boasts four full-length albums and has performed on various national tours and two European tours.

For more information about hte band, go to joshhoyer.com.

Opening for Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal will be Nightingale, a staple of the Tulsa live music scene. The four-person group will perform 8:30 p.m. May 8 on the Guthrie Green stage. For more info about Nightingale, visit nightingaleband.com.

Other May 8 acts are Gracee Shriver (6:30 p.m.) and Grand Apollo (7:30 p.m.).

Tulsa singer-songwriter Eric Himan will headlines the Guthrie Green Stage at 10 p.m. Friday, May 7. For more information about Himan, go to erichiman.com. Also performing on the same stage that date are Ebony Ase (6 p.m.), Michael Fields (8 p.m.) and Roger Jaeger (9 p.m.).