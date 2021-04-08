 Skip to main content
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal headlining Tulsa Mayfest
  • Updated
Josh Hoyer

Josh Hoyer, a past participant on NBC's "The Voice," will bring his band to Tulsa to headline Tulsa Mayfest.

 Jimmie Tramel

Tulsa Mayfest organizers announced the headlining act and support for the 2021 festival, scheduled May 7-9.

The headlining band, Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, will be alongside local acts on two stages.

Hoyer (a former contestant on “The Voice”) and Soul Colossal will perform at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 8 on the Guthrie Green stage. The five-man band features soulful sounds inspired by Stax, Motown, New Orleans and Philadelphia. The band boasts four full-length albums and has performed on various national tours and two European tours.

For more information about hte band, go to joshhoyer.com.

Opening for Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal will be Nightingale, a staple of the Tulsa live music scene. The four-person group will perform 8:30 p.m. May 8 on the Guthrie Green stage. For more info about Nightingale, visit nightingaleband.com.

Other May 8 acts are Gracee Shriver (6:30 p.m.) and Grand Apollo (7:30 p.m.).

Tulsa singer-songwriter Eric Himan will headlines the Guthrie Green Stage at 10 p.m. Friday, May 7. For more information about Himan, go to erichiman.com. Also performing on the same stage that date are Ebony Ase (6 p.m.), Michael Fields (8 p.m.) and Roger Jaeger (9 p.m.).

Taking place in the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood area, Mayfest 2021 will feature the Guthrie Green Stage as well as the Lounge at Living Arts for musical and performance acts. More performance and stage information will be added to www.tulsamayfest.org as the festival nears.

