Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest open to Oklahoma songwriters

The fourth annual Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest, named in memory of a music artist who died in 2017, is open to unsigned and emerging Oklahoma songwriters.
The contest is free with a grand prize of $500 and a feature of the song at Bob Childers Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest songwriter festival held each spring in Stillwater. Through March 3, artists may submit one lyric-driven song online at forms.gle/7815oroDTYXEom5H8.
The contest and festival are organized by Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that has granted $266,000 to more than 700 Oklahoma music people in crisis during the pandemic.
“At a time when the music industry has been devastated by shuttered venues, tour cancellations and loss of income for artists, we hope this contest can provide inspiration and opportunity for songwriters in Oklahoma while keeping the songwriting legacy of Jimmy LaFave alive,” said Katie Dale, Red Dirt Relief Fund’s executive director.
Three contest finalists will be selected based on lyrics, melody, originality, form and musicality. The finalists will be selected by a panel of judges, including renowned songwriters Tim Easton, Radoslav Lorkovic, Brad Piccolo and Roger Ray.
Finalists will be asked to submit a video recording of their song entry (acoustic) for public voting online April 1-9. The video can by made on a phone. Professional production is not required. The judges’ scores of overall performance will be combined with public votes to determine first prize. Second prize is a songwriting class through the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM@UCO) and there is a People’s Choice prize of $100.
The Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest highlights the spirit of mentorship and musical discovery that have become hallmarks of the Gypsy Café festival. Previous winners include Ken Pomeroy’s “Sidewalk Song” (2018), Dallas Parker aka Faux Draco’s “Abilities” (2019) and Joe Baxter’s “Romeo’s Girl” (2020).
Since the Red Dirt Relief Fund was founded in 2012, it has provided more than $450,000 to music professionals in need across the state.
For more information, go to reddirtrelieffund.org.