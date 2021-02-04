Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest open to Oklahoma songwriters

The fourth annual Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest, named in memory of a music artist who died in 2017, is open to unsigned and emerging Oklahoma songwriters.

The contest is free with a grand prize of $500 and a feature of the song at Bob Childers Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest songwriter festival held each spring in Stillwater. Through March 3, artists may submit one lyric-driven song online at forms.gle/7815oroDTYXEom5H8.

The contest and festival are organized by Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that has granted $266,000 to more than 700 Oklahoma music people in crisis during the pandemic.

“At a time when the music industry has been devastated by shuttered venues, tour cancellations and loss of income for artists, we hope this contest can provide inspiration and opportunity for songwriters in Oklahoma while keeping the songwriting legacy of Jimmy LaFave alive,” said Katie Dale, Red Dirt Relief Fund’s executive director.

Three contest finalists will be selected based on lyrics, melody, originality, form and musicality. The finalists will be selected by a panel of judges, including renowned songwriters Tim Easton, Radoslav Lorkovic, Brad Piccolo and Roger Ray.