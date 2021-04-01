Jimmy LaFave songwriting contest finalists selected

Finalists have been chosen in the 2021 Jimmy LaFave songwriting contest.

The finalists are “The Songwriter” by Adam Miller, “Hope & Gasoline” by Ahna Jennings and “Little Boy Blue and Little Boy Wonder” by Travis Kidd.

Go to reddirtrelieffund.org to access videos of each of the finalist and to cast votes for a people’s choice award.

The fourth annual Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest, named in memory of a music artist who died in 2017, was open to unsigned and emerging Oklahoma songwriters. The grand prize is $500 and the song will be featured at Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest songwriter festival held each spring in Stillwater.

The contest and festival are organized by Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that has granted $266,000 to more than 700 Oklahoma music people in crisis during the pandemic.

