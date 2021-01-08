Jimmie Tramel: Welcome mat remains out for those who want to pay respects to Mr. Ed

TAHLEQUAH — A knock on the front door is usually followed by this request: “May I see Mr. Ed’s gravestone?”
There’s a monument, dedicated to the memory of famous TV horse Mr. Ed, in the backyard of a home near Tahlequah.
Tulsa disc jockeys Mel Myers and Steve “Banana” Bradley launched a campaign to fund the marker at the dawn of the 1990s. A past Tulsa World story said the DJs were motivated to do so after learning Mr. Ed’s grave was marked only by a wooden cross and a horseshoe.
For those who need an introduction, “Mr. Ed” was a sitcom that debuted 60 years ago this week. It starred a “talking” horse who, except for rare exceptions, spoke to only one human. How many stories can you squeeze out of that premise? Many. “Mr. Ed” aired for six seasons and 143 episodes.
In the three decades since the Mr. Ed marker sprang up about 5 miles north of Tahlequah, there have been stories written about whether Mr. Ed (real name: Bamboo Harvester) is buried on the premises. Maybe it’s the final resting place of Pumpkin, a horse who doubled for Mr. Ed, made appearances in his stead and became a de facto Mr. Ed after Bamboo Harvester’s demise.
Because other stories have been there, done that, in regard to investigating the identity of the horse buried near Tahlequah, let’s not trot down that trail again. Let’s spin this forward by saying the heroes of a successful and continuing Oklahoma tourism story are Olivia and Jake Walker.
Mr. Ed’s gravestone is on private property. Olivia said her husband, Jake, bought the property in 2011. The Walkers, if they were so inclined, could put up “no trespassing” signs and never answer when strangers knock on the door. Instead, visitors are granted permission to walk behind the home and see the impressive (nearly 6 feet tall) monument, which features an image of Mr. Ed sticking his head out of a barn door just like on the TV show.
Olivia, standing in the doorway of her home, was asked about the frequency of visitors to the site. Every day? Every week?
“It depends on the season,” she said. “Usually, (in the) summer, there are a lot of tourists that visit the grave, but during the cold season, not so much. Maybe only like four times a month or five times.”
The Walkers could view all those knocks and visitors as a nuisance. Olivia said she doesn’t mind. She said they welcome everyone who wants to see Mr. Ed’s gravestone.
Olivia said visitors come not only from Oklahoma, but also from other states and countries.
“I have had tourists come from Australia or Malaysia,” she said. “They know about the horse.”
And they find the marker in rural Cherokee County, even though there are no highway signs to direct folks there. You have to be looking for Mr. Ed’s grave if you want to find it. Travelok.com lists the address as 13600 E. 710 Road and lists a phone number for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, which can help with directions. There are also mentions of Mr. Ed’s grave on travel-centric sites like roadsideamerica.com, atlasobscura.com and tripadvisor.com.
If you journey in search of the marker, pay the Walkers back for their hospitality by being a respectful visitor. Before you go, here are 10 factoids from “Mr. Ed” history:
1. Usually, a TV series airs on a major network before going into syndication. “Mr. Ed” was a horse of a different color. No network was interested in “Mr. Ed,” so the series premiered in syndication before being picked up by CBS.
2. A talking mule in motion pictures led to a talking horse on TV.
Seven movies starring Francis the Talking Mule were released from 1950 through 1956. Arthur Lubin directed six of those movies and hoped to bring Francis to TV but couldn’t strike a deal for the rights. Lubin found a legal loophole and built the TV series around a talking horse that originated in stories by author Walter R. Brooks.
3. Sort-of Oklahoma connection: Will Rogers protege Les Hilton trained the mule (Molly) that played Francis and the horse that played Mr. Ed.
4. The voice of Mr. Ed was provided by Western actor Allan Lane. Lane starred as Red Ryder in a series of films.
5. Alan Young played Wilbur Post, the human Mr. Ed chose to engage in conversation. Young, flipping the script, later became a talking duck. He voiced the character Scrooge McDuck in multiple Disney projects, including “Duck Tales.”
6. Clint Eastwood meets Mr. Ed? That was the title of a season two episode. Eastwood guest starred as himself and his wife was played by Donna Douglas of “The Beverly Hillbillies” fame.
7. Sharon Tate (RIP) earned her second credited work when she popped up in a couple of episodes of “Mr. Ed” in 1963. She previously had appeared in “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
8. In 1997, TV Guide ranked the top 100 episodes in TV history. An episode of “Mr. Ed” made the list at No. 73. It was the season four opener, “Leo Durocher Meets Mr. Ed.” Mr. Ed visits Dodgers Stadium and hits an inside-the-park home run off pitcher Sandy Koufax. That’s horsepower.
9. The catchy “Mr. Ed” theme song (“A Horse is a Horse”) was written by Oscar winners Ray Evans and Jay Livingston. They snared three Academy Awards in the category of best original song. Among those songs was “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” from “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”
Related topic: In 1986, Ohio evangelist Jim Brown gained publicity when he claimed the “Mr. Ed” theme song, when played backward, contained a satanic message. That begs this question: What would prompt anyone to play that song in reverse?
10. Like a coming-of-age story, “Mr. Ed” ended with the horse yearning to head off to college. In the series’ final episode (“Ed Goes to College”), Ed wants to go to college to pursue his dream of becoming a veterinarian.
