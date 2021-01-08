Jimmie Tramel: Welcome mat remains out for those who want to pay respects to Mr. Ed

Because other stories have been there, done that, in regard to investigating the identity of the horse buried near Tahlequah, let’s not trot down that trail again. Let’s spin this forward by saying the heroes of a successful and continuing Oklahoma tourism story are Olivia and Jake Walker.

Mr. Ed’s gravestone is on private property. Olivia said her husband, Jake, bought the property in 2011. The Walkers, if they were so inclined, could put up “no trespassing” signs and never answer when strangers knock on the door. Instead, visitors are granted permission to walk behind the home and see the impressive (nearly 6 feet tall) monument, which features an image of Mr. Ed sticking his head out of a barn door just like on the TV show.

Olivia, standing in the doorway of her home, was asked about the frequency of visitors to the site. Every day? Every week?

“It depends on the season,” she said. “Usually, (in the) summer, there are a lot of tourists that visit the grave, but during the cold season, not so much. Maybe only like four times a month or five times.”