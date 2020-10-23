Jimmie Tramel: Van Halen biographer ranks best songs before tribute show

Eddie Van Halen was a guitar superhero. You can be a hero in the battle against cancer.
The guitar virtuoso fought throat cancer before passing away Oct. 6.
An all-star lineup of Tulsa musicians will gather at IDL Ballroom Sunday, Oct. 25 to pay their respects — and they’ll pay their respects by performing vintage Van Halen material.
Advance tickets are $10 and are available on Stubwire. Tickets are $15 the day of the show, scheduled 6 p.m. to approximately 9 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the charitable organization Cancer Sucks, which will make a matching donation. The donation, made in Van Halen’s name, will go toward research for throat cancer, according to promotional information for the show.
The event will be hosted by a Tulsan with a Van Halen connection. Author Greg Renoff earned the title of unofficial Van Halen biographer by writing a book about the band’s formative years (“Van Halen Rising”) and a follow-up book with Ted Templeman, the producer who helmed Van Halen’s first six albums.
After Van Halen’s death, Renoff also wrote a Los Angeles Times story that explored the long-ago “bromance” between the guitarist and David Lee Roth. Responded Valerie Bertinelli on Twitter: “Well done @GregRenoff.”
Since Renoff has considerable Van Halen cred, he was asked to rank the band’s 10 best songs prior to hosting the tribute show. Let’s count them down from 10 to 1:
10. “Somebody Get Me a Doctor” — Lead singer David Lee Roth didn’t have any trouble getting into character for this song; he sang it in the studio with a cast on his foot, which he had injured while leaping during the album cover photo shoot.
9. “Unchained” — This crushing tune is punctuated by a humorous interlude: listen for the back-and-forth between David Lee Roth and producer Ted Templeman. This combination of high-powered hard rock and smile-inducing fun set Van Halen apart from many of their more stern peers in the heavy metal world.
8. “Spanish Fly”— Eddie Van Halen’s follow-up to his electric guitar showcase, “Eruption,” Van Halen II’s “Spanish Fly” features the guitarist playing his supersonic lead runs on an acoustic guitar, thereby demonstrating that he didn’t need a loud amp or an electric guitar to drop jaws.
7. “Dancing in the Street”— Van Halen’s penchant for cover songs is the most misunderstood aspect of the band’s approach. Van Halen spent years playing other peoples’ songs in nightclubs before they became famous; this one from 1982’s Diver Down features a disco bassline from bassist Michael Anthony.
6. “Hot for Teacher”— To his credit, drummer Alex Van Halen’s rumbling drum intro is as memorable and recognizable as any of his brother’s best riffs. Like all Van Halen songs, this one sounds best when played very loud.
5. “And the Cradle Will Rock” — A teenage-angst anthem from Van Halen’s third album, Women and Children First, it features Eddie Van Halen’s first keyboard contributions to a Van Halen record.
4. “Panama” — David Lee Roth pulled a little lyrical sleight of hand on this one: he sang about a dragster named Panama, not the country. Regardless, this classic riff-rocker was an MTV staple in 1984.
3. “Runnin’ with the Devil” —This is perhaps the most powerful pairing in the Van Halen catalog of David Lee Roth screams and Eddie Van Halen riffs. As the first song on the first side of their first album, it was the song that introduced millions to Van Halen in 1978.
2. “Jump” — This pop masterpiece from the 1984 album was Eddie Van Halen’s Declaration of Independence from his identity as a guitar hero. In a testament to his vision for expanding his band’s sound, it went on to become the definitive Van Halen song.
1. “Eruption” — The first and last word in electric guitar virtuosity, Eddie Van Halen’s tour-de-force solo remains as powerful a listen today as it did when it first shocked the sensibilities of guitar players back in 1978.
The set for the tribute show is expected to include more than 20 Van Halen songs.
Capacity will be limited at part of IDL Ballroom’s COVID safety plan. There will be temperature checks at the door and social distancing measures will be enacted inside the venue. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one. Masks can be removed when consuming a beverage. Other cleaning and safety measures also will be in place.
