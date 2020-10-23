Jimmie Tramel: Van Halen biographer ranks best songs before tribute show

5. “And the Cradle Will Rock” — A teenage-angst anthem from Van Halen’s third album, Women and Children First, it features Eddie Van Halen’s first keyboard contributions to a Van Halen record.

4. “Panama” — David Lee Roth pulled a little lyrical sleight of hand on this one: he sang about a dragster named Panama, not the country. Regardless, this classic riff-rocker was an MTV staple in 1984.

3. “Runnin’ with the Devil” —This is perhaps the most powerful pairing in the Van Halen catalog of David Lee Roth screams and Eddie Van Halen riffs. As the first song on the first side of their first album, it was the song that introduced millions to Van Halen in 1978.

2. “Jump” — This pop masterpiece from the 1984 album was Eddie Van Halen’s Declaration of Independence from his identity as a guitar hero. In a testament to his vision for expanding his band’s sound, it went on to become the definitive Van Halen song.

1. “Eruption” — The first and last word in electric guitar virtuosity, Eddie Van Halen’s tour-de-force solo remains as powerful a listen today as it did when it first shocked the sensibilities of guitar players back in 1978.