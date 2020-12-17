Jimmie Tramel: Ten things to know about Wonder Woman before new movie arrives on Christmas

Linda Harrison, who played Charlton Heston’s companion Nova in the original “Planet of the Apes” film, shows up in the short as Wonder Woman’s reflection in the mirror.

4. In the twilight of the 1960s, Wonder Woman temporarily lost her powers, ditched her costume for groovy jumpsuits and was instructed in the martial arts. Blame it on the times?

5. Feminist and activist Gloria Steinem lobbied for Wonder Woman to get her powers and costume back.

Steinem grew up reading Wonder Woman’s adventures. She was distressed by the jumpsuit-era changes. She said Wonder Woman had become “a kind of carhop with a beehive hardo and anklestrap shoes.” Steinem appealed to DC for a restoration and — this was an attention-getter — she put a costumed Wonder Woman on the cover of Ms. magazine’s debut issue in 1972. Steinem was a co-founder of the magazine. By 1973, Wonder Woman was back to normal.

Steinem was asked to revisit the topic during a 2017 Vanity Fair interview. Said Steinem: “I also hope — but don’t know — that we had something to do with the fact that the next head of DC Comics was a woman: Jenette Kahn.”