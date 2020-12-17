Jimmie Tramel: Ten things to know about Wonder Woman before new movie arrives on Christmas

Santa Claus is bringing you Wonder Woman for Christmas.
Dec. 25 is the release date for the movie “Wonder Woman 1984.”
The film isn’t “only” arriving at theaters on Christmas Day. For one month, “Wonder Woman 1984” can be accessed on HBO Max.
The same-day release is Warner Bros.’ new normal, at least until COVID-19 is under control. Warner Bros. will debut all of its 2021 films on HBO Max on the same day the releases hit theaters.
“Wonder Woman 1984” is a sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and it’s the ninth film in what is referred to as the Extended DC Universe, alias movies featuring characters from DC comic book stories.
Though DC’s movies are not as adored as their Marvel counterparts, “Wonder Woman” was a financial and critical success. “Wonder Woman” earned a higher approval rating (93%) on Rotten Tomatoes than any DC movie. Those who sneak-peeked “Wonder Woman 1984” have thus far awarded the sequel a similar grade.
Setting the stage for “Wonder Woman 1984,” here are 10 things to know about Wonder Woman.
1. The person who created Wonder Woman created the lie detector test.
Male superheroes monopolized the comic book world before William Moulton Marston, with prodding from his wife, came up with Wonder Woman. The character was introduced in 1941.
Two decades earlier, Marston (a psychologist and inventor) brainstormed a precursor to the polygraph. Wonder Woman carries a magic lasso that compels captors to tell the truth. Coincidence?
Like Wonder Woman, Marston has been a film subject. The biographical drama “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” was released in 2017.
2. Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman = the trinity of DC icons.
Comic books featuring those characters have been published continually since their creation, although Wonder Woman got a few months off before a steeped-in-Greek-mythology reboot of her title in 1986.
3. Bat-mania did not lead to Wonder-mania.
The “Batman” television series of the 1960s was such a pop culture phenomenon that, hey, maybe another DC hero could make the jump to TV.
“Batman” producer/narrator William Dozier filmed “Wonder Woman: Who’s Afraid of Diana Prince?,” a five-minute short so cornball that it mercifully led to nothing. The Hollywood Reporter revisited the short in 2017. Headline: “Wonder Woman’ 1967 TV pilot test is so awful, it’s amazing.”
Linda Harrison, who played Charlton Heston’s companion Nova in the original “Planet of the Apes” film, shows up in the short as Wonder Woman’s reflection in the mirror.
4. In the twilight of the 1960s, Wonder Woman temporarily lost her powers, ditched her costume for groovy jumpsuits and was instructed in the martial arts. Blame it on the times?
Support Local Journalism
5. Feminist and activist Gloria Steinem lobbied for Wonder Woman to get her powers and costume back.
Steinem grew up reading Wonder Woman’s adventures. She was distressed by the jumpsuit-era changes. She said Wonder Woman had become “a kind of carhop with a beehive hardo and anklestrap shoes.” Steinem appealed to DC for a restoration and — this was an attention-getter — she put a costumed Wonder Woman on the cover of Ms. magazine’s debut issue in 1972. Steinem was a co-founder of the magazine. By 1973, Wonder Woman was back to normal.
Steinem was asked to revisit the topic during a 2017 Vanity Fair interview. Said Steinem: “I also hope — but don’t know — that we had something to do with the fact that the next head of DC Comics was a woman: Jenette Kahn.”
6. A 1974 Wonder Woman TV movie starring jumpsuit-clad Cathy Lee Crosby was intended as a pilot for a series. A series didn’t occur until a different pilot was filmed with a different lead actor.
7. Wonder Woman graduated to TV series when Lynda Carter portrayed the character for three seasons beginning in 1975. The first season was set in World War II, but the other seasons took place in present day.
Debra Winger, prior to acclaimed performances in “Urban Cowboy,” “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Terms of Endearment,” appeared in three “Wonder Woman” episodes as a younger sister, Wonder Girl.
8. The University of Tulsa once employed a Wonder Woman expert?
In 1978, the Tulsa World interviewed TU psychology professor Dr. Leonard Zusne, who said he had studied Wonder Woman and her creator. He disputed that Wonder Woman was a feminist character.
Zusne, who died in 2003, accomplished enough during his career to merit a Wikipedia page. The page says that, in addition to publishing articles and books on the history of psychology, magical thinking and visual perception, Zusne was a critic of paranormal claims and was influential in the field of anomalistic psychology.
9. Rosa Parks and Wonder Woman, 1984.
A Wonder Woman Foundation was formed by Kahn at the dawn of the 1980s. Singer Judy Collins and actresses Jean Stapleton and Linda Lavin served as board members. The foundation presented the Wonder Woman Awards to selected individuals over the age of 40. In 1984, honorees included civil rights legend Rosa Parks.
10. Gal Gadot, star of “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” first appeared as the character in 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” has a wretched (and deserved) Rotten Tomatoes rating of 28%. Wonder Woman was “the” bright spot in a movie that otherwise is a gloom-fest. Anyone who says otherwise may need to be subjected to a polygraph test or the lasso of truth.
Tulsa apartment building celebrates holidays with socially distant concert
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 54 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Austin
Lizzie
Cheyenne
Ollie
Archie
Izzie
Savannah
Lola
Phoenix
Cheese
Dallas
Little Mama
London
Slate
Sydney
Ariel
Elaine
Dandelion
Eleanor
Sammie
Dora
Tallulah
Diego
Lupen
Harold
Breezy
Arlo
Gizmo
Percy
Gloria
Pudge
Delilah
Bruno
Buddy
Samson
Rocco
Thunder
Boo
Frankie
Percy Lou
Teddy
Sable
Toby
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Giana
Archie
Star
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!