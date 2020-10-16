Jimmie Tramel: SNL was launched 45 years ago; let's revisit the debut season

Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!
Chevy Chase fell down and said those words to a national television audience Oct. 11, 1975, launching an American comedy institution.
“Saturday Night Live” debuted 45 years ago this month with a cast of Not Ready for Prime Time Players that included Chase, Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Dan Aykroyd.
The show’s title was “Saturday Night” when it premiered. Another network, ABC, already had dibs on “Saturday Night Live” a Howard Cosell-hosted variety show that premiered one month before SNL. One show was cancelled after 18 episodes. One show continues to have staying power.
Has SNL changed? Absolutely. It’s always going to evolve to reflect the tastes and talents of fresh faces in the cast.
But if you think SNL has only gotten political lately, then you may need a reminder that the show skewered elected officials since the beginning.
President Gerald Ford (portrayed as a clumsy dunce by Chase) was the butt of jokes throughout the debut season. George Wallace, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter (played by Aykroyd) and Fred R. Harris (a presidential hopeful from Oklahoma) were among other political targets in season one. Better Oklahoma connection: Leon Russell was a season one musical guest.
There’s a romanticism attached to the original cast and early SNL seasons. There was nothing else like SNL on TV. Writers and performers pushed network boundaries. Here’s a season one recap, courtesy of a recent binge-watching session.
Oct. 11, 1975. Host: George Carlin. Musical guests: Billy Preston and Janis Ian.
It took a few episodes for SNL to ease into a “regular” format. Four Carlin monologues were sprinkled throughout the show, but he didn’t appear in any sketches. Comedian Valri Bromfield also performed.
The episode featured the debut of two SNL staples (faux commercials, Weekend Update) and the debut of the Bees, who became the show’s recurring characters.
Andy Kaufman contributed a memorable guest appearance. He stood next to a record player and pretended to sing along to the Mighty Mouse theme. What the heck? That’s Kaufman, who often left viewers wondering what they had just seen.
Oct. 18, 1975. Host: Paul Simon. Musical guests: Randy Newman, Art Garfunkel, Phoebe Snow, Jessy Dixon Singers.
This was essentially a Simon concert. He performed eight songs, including three with former partner Garfunkel. A Weekend Update “sports report” showed Simon playing one-on-one basketball against the NBA’s Connie Hawkins. There were no cast sketches. The Bees showed up on stage and were sent away by Simon.
Oct. 25, 1975. Host: Rob Reiner.
This episode was sketch-heavy and there was no musical guest, though Reiner performed as a lounge singer during his opening monologue, and John Belushi did a spot-on impression of Joe Cocker singing “With a Little Help From My Friends.” The Lockers dance troupe performed. Members included Toni Basil of “Mickey” fame and Fred “Rerun” Berry of “What’s Happening!” Reiner’s wife, Penny Marshall, was a pop-in guest and Kaufman came back to pretend to sing along to “Pop Goes the Weasel.”
Nov. 8, 1975. Host: Candice Bergen. Musical guest: Esther Phillips.
For the first time, the Weekend Update host said, “I’m Chevy Chase and you’re not.” A famous Land Shark sketch debuted while the nation was still in the throes of “Jaws” mania. Kaufman showed up without a record player and performed in a “foreign” voice similar to the one he would later use as Latka on the sitcom “Taxi.”
Nov. 15, 1975. Host: Robert Klein. Musical guests: ABBA and Loudon Wainwright III.
SNL musical guests performed live, but ABBA was an exception, lip-syncing two songs from a set built to look like a ship. Radner’s Emily Litella character showed up for the first time during a Jane Curtin-hosted talk show sketch. Litella (“never mind”) would soon graduate to Weekend Update guest.
Nov. 22, 1975. Host: Lily Tomlin. Musical guests: Tomlin and Howard Shore.
If it makes people laugh once, let’s try it again. The Land Shark made his second appearance in a sketch titled “Jaws III” and, for the fourth consecutive episode, Morris shouted “news for the hard of hearing” at the end of Weekend Update.
Dec. 13, 1975. Host: Richard Pryor. Musical guest: Gil Scott-Heron.
Higher-ups were so scared of what Pryor might say that they wanted a delay of a few seconds so they could censor anything out of bounds. Pryor brought in a writer of his own, Paul Mooney, to help with the show. The episode featured the first appearances of Belushi’s Samurai character and the Weekend Update catchphrase “Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.”
Dec. 20, 1975. Host: Candice Bergen. Musical guests: Martha Reeves and the Stylistics.
Bergen became the first repeat host, and she presided over SNL’s first Christmas special.
Jan. 10, 1976. Host: Elliott Gould. Musical guest: Anne Murray.
If NBC execs needed evidence that SNL wasn’t some silly little thing, they got it when this episode garnered the show’s first Emmy.
Jan. 17, 1976. Host: Buck Henry. Musical guests: Bill Withers and Toni Basil.
Belushi reprised his samurai character for a Samurai Delicatessen sketch. Check back during season two for a near-tragedy involving Henry and the samurai (Belushi drew blood when he accidentally sliced Henry’s head with a katana).
Jan. 24, 1976. Hosts: Peter Cook and Dudley Moore. Musical guest: Neil Sedaka.
British comedy partners Cook and Moore became the first tandem to host the show. In a space usually reserved for a monologue, Cook played a casting director and Moore portrayed a one-legged actor auditioning for the role of Tarzan. Dual hosts didn’t happen again until the fifth season, when Richard Benjamin and wife Paula Prentiss hosted.
Jan. 31, 1976. Host: Dick Cavett. Musical guest: Jimmy Cliff.
Cavett, during his monologue, pretended to read from a cue card that said, “I’m Candice Bergen.” And why not? Bergen hosted three of the first 34 episodes.
Feb. 14, 1976. Host: Peter Boyle. Musical guest: Al Jarreau and the Shapiro Sisters.
Boyle was a little more than a year removed from playing the monster in Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” when he was summoned to host SNL’s Valentine’s Day episode. He sang “My Funny Valentine” to a girlfriend-gone-wrong during his monologue.
Feb. 21, 1976. Host: Desi Arnaz. Musical guests: Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.
SNL was aimed at a young audience, but the host of this episode was an entertainer (born in 1917) from the golden age of television. “I haven’t had a week like this in a long time. It has been a great, great week,” Arnaz said during his monologue. He referred to cast members as “kids.” Of course, there was an “I Love Lucy” parody. Radner appeared in a red wig as Lucy throughout the episode.
Feb. 28, 1976. Host: Jill Clayburgh. Musical guest: Leon Redbone and The Idlers from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
In the cold open, Chase goes to Lorne Michaels’ office to say he is tired of taking falls to start the show. Kaufman performed to a recording of “Old McDonald Had A Farm” and audience members were recruited by Clayburgh to help with “vocals.” A viewer-submitted video resulted in the debut of the Mr. Bill. Bad news for Mr. Bill: Sluggo shows up, too.
March 13, 1976. Host: Anthony Perkins. Musical guest: Betty Carter.
Perkins, of “Psycho” fame, said during his monologue he usually has the luxury of hiding behind a character. Appearing on live TV would give viewers a chance to see the real “him.” Then he pretended to catch a fly and eat it. Perkins reprised his “Psycho” character in an advertisement for the Norman Bates School of Hotel Management, saying those who take the course could do so from “the privacy of your own shower.”
April 17, 1976. Host: Ron Nessen. Musical guest: Patti Smith.
Who’s Ron Nessen? He was Gerald Ford’s press secretary, and he accepted an invite to host the show. Instead of taking it easy on Ford, the SNL crew doubled down. SNL took “pretend” advertisements to a next level when Aykroyd tossed a dead fish into a blender during a Super Bass-o-Matic ‘76 commercial.
Billy Crystal, introduced as “Bill Crystal,” made a guest appearance late in the show and performed a solo comedy bit.
April 24, 1976. Host: Raquel Welch. Musical guest: Phoebe Snow and John Sebastian.
Welch sang the Carpenters’ “Superstar” during her monologue and was joined by Belushi, who again mimicked Joe Cocker. Sebastian reminded viewers it was live TV when he laughed and asked the band to start over when he sang “Welcome Back,” the theme song to “Welcome Back, Kotter.”
Michaels made an appeal to the Beatles to reunite and perform on the show. He said he was authorized by NBC to give the band a certified check for $3,000 and the guys could divide it however they want. Said Michaels: “If you want to give Ringo less, that’s up to you.”
May 8, 1976. Host: Madeline Khan. Musical guest: Carly Simon.
A veteran of “Young Frankenstein,” Khan appeared as the Bride of Frankenstein to do an “I’m So Pretty” musical number. A Muppet character tried to enlist Chase’s help in returning the Muppets to the show. Jim Henson’s Muppets were a staple in early episodes, but they were phased out.
May 15, 1976. Host: Dyan Cannon. Musical guest: Leon and Mary Russell.
Cannon said one of her favorite things about the show was getting to hear the music of Leon and Mary Russell. They performed two songs, and at the end of the second one, Belushi joined them to do his Cocker imitation. Russell was the band leader during Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour. Russell’s facial impressions gave no indication of whether he thought Belushi was funny or out of bounds.
May 22, 1976. Host: Buck Henry. Musical guest: Gordon Lightfoot.
Where’s the host? Henry was missing when it was time for the monologue. Michaels asked Belushi to entertain the audience while he went looking for Henry. Cameras followed Michaels as he went backstage and took and elevator to the security desk, where Henry was being detained by a building security guard who demanded ID.
Michaels again appealed to the Beatles to reunite. He sweetened the offer to $3,200, plus accommodations at the Crosstown Motor Inn.
May 29, 1976. Host: Elliott Gould. Musical guest: Leon Redbone, Harlan Collins and Joyce Everson.
In Gould’s return, the most memorable sketch was a “Star Trek” parody. The Enterprise was pursued by a 1968 Chrysler Imperial carrying an NBC executive who delivered the news that Trek was being canceled because of low ratings. Belushi, playing Captain Kirk, said: “Except for one television network, we have encountered intelligent life everywhere in the galaxy.”
July 24, 1976. Host: Louise Lasser. Musical guest: Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
According to the book “Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live,” Lasser threatened to skip the show unless a sketch was cut. The cast was prepared to do the show without her, but the kinks got worked out and the Land Shark visited her dressing room early in the show.
July 31, 1976. Host: Kris Kristofferson. Musical guest: Rita Coolidge.
Kristofferson was sloshed during dress rehearsal, according to the aforementioned book. He was prescribed coffee and forged ahead.
Chase, a break-out star, punctuated his only full season as a cast member. He left during the second season and was replaced by Bill Murray, who had appeared on Cosell’s “Saturday Night Live” show.
