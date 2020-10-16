Jimmie Tramel: SNL was launched 45 years ago; let's revisit the debut season

Feb. 21, 1976. Host: Desi Arnaz. Musical guests: Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.

SNL was aimed at a young audience, but the host of this episode was an entertainer (born in 1917) from the golden age of television. “I haven’t had a week like this in a long time. It has been a great, great week,” Arnaz said during his monologue. He referred to cast members as “kids.” Of course, there was an “I Love Lucy” parody. Radner appeared in a red wig as Lucy throughout the episode.

Feb. 28, 1976. Host: Jill Clayburgh. Musical guest: Leon Redbone and The Idlers from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

In the cold open, Chase goes to Lorne Michaels’ office to say he is tired of taking falls to start the show. Kaufman performed to a recording of “Old McDonald Had A Farm” and audience members were recruited by Clayburgh to help with “vocals.” A viewer-submitted video resulted in the debut of the Mr. Bill. Bad news for Mr. Bill: Sluggo shows up, too.

March 13, 1976. Host: Anthony Perkins. Musical guest: Betty Carter.