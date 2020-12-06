Jimmie Tramel: Preserving memories, Misty Rowe book aiding Oklahoma chapter of Alzheimer's Association

Rowe’s collaborator on the book is the same person who bought her bed. Author Scot England previously teamed with “Hee Haw” alum Lulu Roman on a book. Rowe learned England was such a big fan that he bought the prop bed used for “Misty’s Bedtime Stories” on “Hee Haw.” Rowe was skeptical that England would want to talk to her about partnering on a book. Dreama: “Mom, if he bought your bed, he will want to hear from you.”

Read the book and you’ll be glad contact was made. You’ll read about the circumstances that led to Michael Jackson singing a solo version of “We are the World” to her. You’ll read about her wrecking Elvis Presley’s car. A lot of interesting stuff after this girl left a not-great home with $27 and a pair of cut-off jeans to pursue her dreams.

Rowe, during a phone interview to discuss the book, said, “So many young actors say, how did you start out? How did get into the business? So many people think you have to be rich or you have to go to college. I was none of that. I just kept persevering. People (including a guardian angel of a teacher) kept helping me along the way and my mother kept praying.”