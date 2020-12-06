Jimmie Tramel: Preserving memories, Misty Rowe book aiding Oklahoma chapter of Alzheimer's Association

In “real” life, Misty Rowe was as poor as some of those characters feigned to be during her long tour of duty as a cast member on the television show “Hee Haw.”
She lived in a barn when she was a child.
Her family was so cash-strapped that she wore clothes pulled from a trash can.
A family meal might be ketchup soup — ketchup stirred into boiling water. Yum?
Maybe it was Rowe’s BR549 destiny to be on “Hee Haw.” Her father once worked as a used car salesman. One of her recurring “Hee Haw” skits had her serving as an assistant to used car salesman Junior Samples. Rowe also was one of the show’s “Gossip Girls,” singing every week that you’ll never hear one of us repeating gossip, so you better be sure and listen close the first time.
Breaking news: Rowe is ready to gossip — mostly about herself, but many other names pop up, too. Elton John. Joe Namath. Terry Bradshaw. Ron Howard. Kenny Rogers. Mariska Hargitay’s dog. Paul Newman’s sloppy joe. A blue chicken?
You’ll find all of the above in “Misty Memories,” an autobiography scheduled for a Monday, Dec. 7, release. The book can be pre-ordered at mistyrowebook.com and will be available via Amazon.
“Misty Memories” exists because the actress was prodded into writing it by her daughter. Dreama reminded Mom that Alzheimer’s disease runs in the family, so she should get her stories on paper while her memory is keen.
Rowe is 70. Her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 80. Rowe stayed busy after “Hee Haw,” but she sometimes shut down her career to be a mom (favorite job) and to be a caregiver for her mother, who died in 2013 at the age of 94. At the end of Mom’s life, she recognized Misty but couldn’t remember her name.
Impacted by witnessing the effects of Alzheimer’s, Rowe has pledged to donate $1 to the Oklahoma chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association for every copy of “Misty Memories” sold to an Oklahoman in December.
Rowe was raised on the West Coast and lives on the East Coast, but the pledge should cement her status as an honorary Oklahoman. She cherishes the title, if you’ll grant it to her. She said she loves the Tulsans (Gailard Sartain, the late Roy Clark) who were part of the “Hee Haw” cast. She and Sartain joined the cast the same day. He played her brother in a spin-off series, “Hee Haw Honeys.” Rowe reunited with former “Hee Haw” cast mate Jana Jae, another Oklahoman, when they were guests at the Pryor Creek Comic Convention in January. Part Cherokee, Rowe was on native turf.
Rowe booked other appearances and performances in 2020, but COVID-19 arrived. She hasn’t worked since she directed and performed in the stage show “Always Patsy Cline” in March. The good news?
“It gave me time to do this book and reflect on my life and think of all the wonderful places I have traveled to and the people I have met,” Rowe said, confirming that she’s glad Dreama convinced her to write a book.
Rowe’s collaborator on the book is the same person who bought her bed. Author Scot England previously teamed with “Hee Haw” alum Lulu Roman on a book. Rowe learned England was such a big fan that he bought the prop bed used for “Misty’s Bedtime Stories” on “Hee Haw.” Rowe was skeptical that England would want to talk to her about partnering on a book. Dreama: “Mom, if he bought your bed, he will want to hear from you.”
Read the book and you’ll be glad contact was made. You’ll read about the circumstances that led to Michael Jackson singing a solo version of “We are the World” to her. You’ll read about her wrecking Elvis Presley’s car. A lot of interesting stuff after this girl left a not-great home with $27 and a pair of cut-off jeans to pursue her dreams.
Rowe, during a phone interview to discuss the book, said, “So many young actors say, how did you start out? How did get into the business? So many people think you have to be rich or you have to go to college. I was none of that. I just kept persevering. People (including a guardian angel of a teacher) kept helping me along the way and my mother kept praying.”
One of many good breaks: On Rowe’s first car date, the boy was silly enough to tell Rowe his previous girlfriend was prettier. He got out to fill up the gas tank and, as Misty tried to fend off tears, a car radio advertisement snared her attention. Go-go dancers were needed for a teen-themed event at the Hollywood Palladium. She entered a contest and was chosen to audition. Her professional career was launched when she danced behind Sonny and Cher in a 50-foot tower overlooking Hollywood Boulevard.
Rowe studied acting with Stella Adler, who took a liking to her, and she gained exposure by entering beauty contests. She couldn’t afford fancy gowns that would be required for the pageant circuit. She entered events that required minimal clothing and earned titles like Miss Radiant Radish and Miss Wahini Bikini.
B-movie filmmakers were wowed by a picture of Rowe in the window of a photography studio and cast her as the lead in her first movie, 1972’s “The Hitchhikers.”
Hitching a ride? TV and movie roles followed. A sampling: She was Wendy the carhop in early episodes of “Happy Days.” She was Maid Marian in Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood TV series, “When Things Were Rotten.” She starred as Marilyn Monroe in the 1976 movie “Goodbye, Norma Jean.” There were things she found unpleasant about the film, but, hey, she got to wear Monroe’s actual dress and meet Elton John.
Rowe talks openly about roles that got away. She tried out for “Three’s Company” after Suzanne Somers departed. She was in the running for the Valerie Perrine role in the 1978 “Superman” movie. Mom unintentionally sabotaged her chances of becoming one of Charlie’s Angels.
“The one I got closest to was ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’” Rowe said when discussing roles that escaped. “I was (director) Hal Needham’s No. 1 choice. They screen-tested me and they even had called my agent to talk money. But Burt Reynolds, who I never met, he met Sally Field at a party and that was it. She was very good in it and they fell in love and everything, so you can’t be mad at that. It wasn’t my time for that.”
Let’s not give away the whole book here, but before wrapping up, let’s mention a high and a low.
Low: Rowe was devastated after she and Dreama’s father divorced. She was a single mom stranded in unfamiliar territory.
“That took a long time for me to pull up my bootstraps, as Grandpa Jones would say, and keep going,” she said. Learned from this chapter: If you’re going to get divorced, never tell Roni Stoneman of “Hee Haw” that you want half. And as a single mom, Rowe once convinced a boyfriend to go on the roof and pretend to be Santa Claus for Dreama’s benefit.
High: During Rowe’s reign as Miss Radiant Radish (her costume was a bikini covered in fig leaves), she handed out free energy bar samples. One of the people who accepted a sample was a “cute” British documentary filmmaker, Robert Amram. They went on a dinner date and he asked if she would like to accompany him to a black tie event. She didn’t have any formal wear, but Amram offered to buy her a black dress if she would go. She thought she was bound for a dinner party. She found out later she was accompanying him to the Academy Awards.
“It was just so amazing that could happen to me at such a young age,” she said. “It has been like a little bright spot in my life ever since. Who gets to say they went to the Academy Awards and their date won two Oscars and you got to carry one around?”
It was a victory for all who grew up in a ketchup soup world.
Go behind the scenes with an aquarist at the Oklahoma Aquarium
Gallery: See the local home competing for $50,000 on ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!