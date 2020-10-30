Jimmie Tramel: Peter Frampton, part of Tulsa's music history, takes victory lap with memoir

“Frampton Comes Alive” was released in January 1976, and it turned Frampton into the kind of superstar who couldn’t leave his hotel room without mobs tearing at his clothing.

It was during this period when a phone rang in Tulsa. Larry Shaeffer of Tulsa’s Little Wing Productions received a call from Bill Elson of a major agency, Premier Talent. Elson and Shaeffer had forged a business relationship that began years earlier with Shaeffer booking Black Oak Arkansas at a Tulsa venue.

“I’ve got one for you,” Elson said, asking Shaeffer if there was an outdoor venue in Tulsa where Frampton might perform.

Shaeffer, a rock fan before he was a promoter, knew of Frampton from the guitarist’s days in Humble Pie and knew how big Frampton was becoming as a solo act.

“In 1976, I don’t think there was anyone bigger than him in that ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ era,” Shaeffer said.

Shaeffer jumped at the opportunity and booked Frampton for a July 25, 1976, concert at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway.