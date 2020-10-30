Jimmie Tramel: Peter Frampton, part of Tulsa's music history, takes victory lap with memoir

Peter Frampton’s memoir (“Do You Feel Like I Do”) has been unleashed, and here’s a sampling of goodies you’ll find in its pages:
Frampton wrote two of his biggest hits in a span of a few hours and just in the nick of time. He waited until the last second to come up with material for an album and — boom!
Frampton wrote “Baby I Love Your Way” and “Show Me the Way” about Penny McCall, a friend’s wife who became his affair partner. Frampton said she inspired other songs, too. Happily ever after? Big crash.
Frampton’s father was a school teacher whose pupils included David Bowie. At one point in Frampton’s career, after a rise and fall, Bowie blessed Frampton with a much-needed opportunity.
Could Frampton have become a member of the Rolling Stones or the Who? Once upon a time, there was chatter.
The memoir is recommended reading if you want a backstage pass to all things Frampton, but here’s some bonus info you won’t find in the book: Frampton has a place in Tulsa’s music history.
It was a blessing and a curse when the “Frampton Comes Alive!” album became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.
It was fantastic that the live album catapulted Frampton to the top of the world. It’s not great that, once you get there, how do you ever top yourself?
“Frampton Comes Alive” was released in January 1976, and it turned Frampton into the kind of superstar who couldn’t leave his hotel room without mobs tearing at his clothing.
It was during this period when a phone rang in Tulsa. Larry Shaeffer of Tulsa’s Little Wing Productions received a call from Bill Elson of a major agency, Premier Talent. Elson and Shaeffer had forged a business relationship that began years earlier with Shaeffer booking Black Oak Arkansas at a Tulsa venue.
“I’ve got one for you,” Elson said, asking Shaeffer if there was an outdoor venue in Tulsa where Frampton might perform.
Shaeffer, a rock fan before he was a promoter, knew of Frampton from the guitarist’s days in Humble Pie and knew how big Frampton was becoming as a solo act.
“In 1976, I don’t think there was anyone bigger than him in that ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ era,” Shaeffer said.
Shaeffer jumped at the opportunity and booked Frampton for a July 25, 1976, concert at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway.
Shaeffer was this nervous prior to the big event: “When you play outdoor dates in Tulsa, every other show is going to get rained on. It’s the one time in my life I bought rain insurance and that means a licensed weather man came out with his tube and set it up on a tripod and it would gather and measure rainfall because insurance would only pay off after an inch of rain or more, or whatever the language was. He never left that position. He guarded it. He didn’t want anyone adding water to that gauge.”
And? “It turned out to be the most clear, sunny day and I’m still pissed for buying that insurance policy. I never bought one again.”
A crowd estimated at more than 35,000 showed up to watch Frampton, Santana, Gary Wright (riding high from the success of “Dream Weaver”) and a short-lived opening band called Natural Gas.
“Frampton owned that crowd that day,” Shaeffer said. “They were so into it and into him. He owned the audience. I was especially impressed with Santana and Gary Wright. I had three hot acts. Frampton would not have sold as much if he didn’t have such great supporting artists.”
Fortunately for some, the sound carried beyond the speedway gates. Said broadcaster Bob Carpenter (now calling games for the Washington Nationals): “Peter was playing at the speedway while Terry Greene and I did Oilers baseball next door. When it wasn’t my play-by-play innings, I was out on the tar roof at Oiler Park rocking with Frampton. His live act was awesome that summer.”
Here’s how Frampton earned a spot in Tulsa’s music history: 1. The speedway show drew one of the biggest concert crowds in the city’s history. (A subsequent Willie Nelson “picnic” event at the speedway drew a crowd twice as large.) 2. Cain’s Ballroom is a local treasure, and Shaeffer made so much dough from the Frampton show that he was able to close a deal that made him the owner of Cain’s Ballroom for more than 20 years.
Did you know Frampton performed at Cain’s Ballroom after he — no disrespect intended — came back down to Earth?
Before a Cain’s show, Frampton visited the office there and saw a promotional photo of himself from the speedway show. Frampton recalled it as a great day, but he also talked about how miserable he was at the apex of his career. He was so famous, he couldn’t do “normal” things like go to a clothing store. Everything had to be done for him.
“Now, I mow me own grass,” the British rocker told Shaeffer.
Actually, the British rocker is one of us. He decided to become a U.S. citizen after 9/11, which you’ll know if you read the memoir.
The book details how a career (and a cherished guitar) were lost and found. Frampton provides first-person perspective on what it’s like to be the “everybody wants a piece of you” guy and the fear that comes with trying to follow a monster album.
Frampton was this big after “the” album: When he played Memphis, Elvis Presley sent flowers.
Frampton wrote that he should’ve taken two years off after “Frampton Comes Alive!” Instead, he had to rush and craft material for another album. “I’m In You” was released in 1977, even though “Frampton Comes Alive!” was still on the charts.
Frampton regrets that, during the glory years, he allowed himself to be photographed in a manner that appealed to the teenybopper crowd.
“A pop star’s career is 18 months,” he wrote. “A musician’s career is a lifetime. And I’m a musician. Lucky for me that I have perseverance because it could have been all over after ‘I’m In You.’ I mean it really could’ve.”
It wasn’t. Frampton found his way after the fall, winning a Grammy for an instrumental album (among tracks is an amazing cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”), recording a No. 1 blues album and performing for crowds who appreciate him as a musician.
In June 2019, Frampton launched his farewell tour with a sold-out show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. He announced a few months earlier that his touring days were coming to an end due to inclusion body myositis, a rare degenerative muscle disease.
A review of the Hard Rock show described it as a “victory lap,” a term that should be familiar to someone with speedway experience. The book is a victory lap, too.
Featured video
Gallery: Peter Frampton performs at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s the Joint
