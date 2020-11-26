Jimmie Tramel: Oklahoma history's keeper of the flame has 'Tulsa cred'

For the first time since 1999, the Oklahoma Historical Society will have a new executive director.
Let’s meet Trait Thompson.
A few things learned about him:
He says barbecued goat is tasty.
He’s a Texan who fell in love with (A) Oklahoma and (B) an Oklahoman he proposed to at Cain’s Ballroom.
He has Tulsa cred.
The Tulsa cred was instantly confirmed when, in bio information he provided, he mentioned the pickle bar at Goldie’s Patio Grill.
“I figure that’s a deep cut,” Thompson said. “Like, if you can mention that, that’s pretty good.”
An Oral Roberts University alum, Thompson said he was turned on to Goldie’s by one of his ORU professors, George Gillen.
“I developed a friendship with him and that was his favorite place to eat,” Thompson said. “We would go down to that Goldie’s at 51st and Lewis all the time.”
While on the subject of food, let’s talk about that barbecued goat.
Thompson grew up in Brady, Texas, known as “the heart of Texas” because it’s the town closest to the geographic center of the state. Additionally, Brady is famous for this: Since 1974, the town has hosted the World Championship BBQ Goat Cook-Off on Labor Day weekends.
Thompson said he has eaten his share of barbecued goat. He described it as delicious.
“It’s a really flavorful meat, and it’s kind of like brisket,” he said. “You cook it low and slow and it brings out a lot of good flavor. It has got a little bit of a greasier texture, but it is really good.”
Isn’t it interesting that someone who is literally from deep in the heart of Texas became a connoisseur of Oklahoma history?
“No one is more surprised than I am, I suppose,” Thompson said. “When you are born in Texas, you pretty much think that all history originates in Texas. You get it in the bloodstream there.”
After moving to Oklahoma, Thompson began discovering the unique and rich history of his new home state, including its Indian Territory origins and the pop-up society created by the 1889 Land Run. The more Thompson learned about Oklahoma and its people and culture, the more fascinated he became.
“It’s really endless the things Oklahoma has contributed to the world,” he said.
Thompson’s journey to OHS executive director (he’ll succeed Bob Blackburn on Jan. 4) started with a road trip to Tulsa when he was a high school junior. Thompson’s parents had reason to visit and, undecided about college, he toured ORU’s campus. A return visit for a college weekend event the following year sold him on Tulsa and the Christian school. What’s not to like? Tulsa has movie theaters.
When Thompson was growing up in small-town Texas, the nearest movie theater was 45 miles away in Brownwood. He said if you wanted to go to the “nice” theater, it was 70 miles away in San Angelo.
ORU friends from bigger cities grinched that there was nothing to do in Tulsa.
“Are you kidding?” Thompson said, recalling his feelings about Tulsa at the time. “You can be at a restaurant in five minutes and the movies are right down the street — and a bowling alley. I thought it was the best thing in the world.”
Thompson had some catching up to do because his college friends had seen movies he hadn’t seen. His Tulsa moviegoing experiences include seeing “The Matrix” five times after the AMC Southroads 20 opened.
Thompson liked Tulsa so much that he stayed after earning his diploma. In 12 years as a student and beyond (with a two-year interruption for graduate school at Texas A&M), he found the Center of the Universe, played alongside the Arkansas River, studied on a blanket at Woodward Park, attended the Scottish Festival at Chandler Park, danced at Tulsa City Limits (a Chris LeDoux concert was memorable), enjoyed the art at Philbrook, attended Drillers games and feasted on concerts at historic Cain’s Ballroom.
Thompson, asked if he immediately knew Cain’s Ballroom was a special place, said you see all the big, blown-up photographs of past performers and you “kind of feel the reverence when you walk in there.”
“When I first started going there, that was before the Rodgers family did the renovation where they raised the ceiling and you could still smoke in there,” he said. “So you had that low ceiling. It reeked of cigarette smoke. It just felt like an old honky tonk and I fell in love with it. I thought it was great.”
It was so great, in fact, that Thompson chose Cain’s Ballroom as the site to propose to his girlfriend, Sara McCord. He left a voicemail and Alice Rodgers contacted him to say she she would love for a proposal to take place there.
Thompson got a sweetheart deal on venue usage. Sara got an inkling that something was up when she saw a customized Trait and Sara poster on the door. Flowers and chocolates (ring hidden inside a chocolate box) were on a table set up in the middle of the ballroom floor.
“I had a CD of songs I wanted played, so I had that playing,” Thompson said. “They had the glitter ball going. It was the best thing in the world.”
Sara said “yes.” Wed at Trinity Episcopal Church in 2005, they are the parents of two children. The customized Cain’s Ballroom poster is framed at their home in Oklahoma City, where they moved when Thompson began working for the state senate in 2010. For the past six years, he served as project manager for the Oklahoma Capitol Restoration Project.
Now, he’s the keeper of the flame in regard to Oklahoma history.
