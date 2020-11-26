Jimmie Tramel: Oklahoma history's keeper of the flame has 'Tulsa cred'

“When I first started going there, that was before the Rodgers family did the renovation where they raised the ceiling and you could still smoke in there,” he said. “So you had that low ceiling. It reeked of cigarette smoke. It just felt like an old honky tonk and I fell in love with it. I thought it was great.”

It was so great, in fact, that Thompson chose Cain’s Ballroom as the site to propose to his girlfriend, Sara McCord. He left a voicemail and Alice Rodgers contacted him to say she she would love for a proposal to take place there.

Thompson got a sweetheart deal on venue usage. Sara got an inkling that something was up when she saw a customized Trait and Sara poster on the door. Flowers and chocolates (ring hidden inside a chocolate box) were on a table set up in the middle of the ballroom floor.

“I had a CD of songs I wanted played, so I had that playing,” Thompson said. “They had the glitter ball going. It was the best thing in the world.”

Sara said “yes.” Wed at Trinity Episcopal Church in 2005, they are the parents of two children. The customized Cain’s Ballroom poster is framed at their home in Oklahoma City, where they moved when Thompson began working for the state senate in 2010. For the past six years, he served as project manager for the Oklahoma Capitol Restoration Project.