Jimmie Tramel: 'Okie love' was factor in enduring Eddie Van Halen, Steve Ripley friendship

In the Templeman book, the producer said this about his first time watching a then-unknown band called Van Halen: “Right out of the gate, I was just knocked out by Ed Van Halen. It’s weird to say this, but encountering him was almost like falling head-over-heels in love with a girl on a first date. I was so dazzled. I had never been as impressed with a musician as I was with him that night. I’d seen Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Dizzy Gillespie, all of these transcendent artists, but Ed was one of the best musicians I’d ever seen live.”

Not all musicians become the best of friends. Why did Ripley and Van Halen hit it off? Charlene chewed on the question and provided a response.

“When Steve first started talking to him, he would tell Ed he loved him,” Charlene said, adding that Van Halen was initially taken aback because men don’t usually say “I love you” to each other.

“But Steve said that to Ed, and I think it meant a lot. It wasn’t something he was used to, maybe even from his family or his other friends.”

The words were apparently contagious.