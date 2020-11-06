Jimmie Tramel: Monopoly at 85: Board game was key to freedom during World War II

You sort of had to be there to realize just how big this was, but on Feb. 22, 1980, the Cold War came to life on ice.
Hockey teams representing the U.S. and U.S.S.R. squared off in the Winter Olympics. People all over the country, including those who weren’t necessarily hockey fans, were riveted by the match-up.
The puck dropped. Then tragedy occurred at a household in Locust Grove.
“Our TV tube went out,” Stephen Bell said. “But we still had sound.”
Bell said his family played a marathon game of monopoly while listening to audio of the hockey broadcast on the blacked-out TV.
The Miracle on Ice was the lone upset that night. Mom won the monopoly game. “Mom always won,” Bell said.
Want to know who won the highest-stakes game of Monopoly ever? The good guys.
Who were those good guys? Here’s your hint: The bad guys were the Nazis.
We’re telling Monopoly stories because the classic board game has reached a milestone. Monopoly was officially “born” 85 years ago, though the game’s roots stretch to a precursor version in 1903.
Just about everybody has played Monopoly. But has everyone actually finished a game? A poll was posted on Twitter. According to poll participants, 27% of Monopoly players have never completed a game. It’s a long haul from that first roll of the dice to bankruptcy.
Facebook friends were asked for their best Monopoly stories. Some referenced the time investment.
Kenny Dobrinski: “The excitement of starting. The anticlimactic ending of simply quitting sometime after midnight.”
Linda Callery: “Elation when the game finally ends.”
Samantha Morris Moore: “My sister and I once played one game for three days.”
Misty Rowe’s Monopoly story was unique. Said the actress: “Hugh Hefner had a little blonde figurine made of me so, when I played Monopoly at Playboy Mansion West, I would know where I was on the board.”
Some referenced cheating (Richard Linihan hid $500 Monopoly bills in the freezer before games started; opponents wondered why he had cold cash) or games that ended with overturned boards.
Ernie Webb said his father got so mad at losing to his mother that the board was hurled off the balcony. “Surprisingly, they divorced later,” he said.
And, said Nena West Roberts, “When we were kids, my sister would flip the board and all the pieces over when she was done (that doesn’t mean the game was over) and say a tornado came through Monopoly Land.”
Others who contributed comments mentioned playing different versions of Monopoly (far too many to count). Meanwhile, Robert Posten said he still uses his grandparents’ 1961 Monopoly board — and a 1956 Clue board.
Good stuff.
But can we all agree the best Monopoly story is the game helped the good guys during World War II?
The Geneva Convention permitted the delivery of care packages to prisoners of war. Some care packages included games. British intelligence and the U.K. manufacturer of Monopoly figured out how to turn the board game into an escape kit.
Items like maps, compasses, metal files and “real” money (for use after escaping) were hidden inside special Monopoly games that were sent to POWs. According to a 2013 story in The Atlantic, files and compasses were disguised as game pieces. Maps, printed on silk, were hidden inside the board.
The special packages came from fictional humanitarian organizations instead of, for instance, the Red Cross because, if the tricked-up Monopoly games happened to be discovered, the good guys did not want the bad guys to halt deliveries of legit Red Cross care packages. A 2013 story in the Guardian said names for the made-up humanitarian organizations included the Prisoners’ Leisure Hours Fund and the Licensed Victuallers’ Sports Association.
Victor Watson, a former chairman of the U.K. manufacturer of Monopoly, once told ABC News that, in the 1970s, he met with former POWs who had used the Monopoly games to escape a wartime camp in Germany.
It’s impossible to know how many prisoners used the hidden maps to escape, according to ABC’s story, but experts estimated that about 35,000 U.K. and U.S. POWs returned to duty before the end of the war.
“We reckon that 10,000 used the Monopoly map,” Watson told ABC.
Decades before the Miracle on Ice: The Miracle on Dice.
