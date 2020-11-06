Jimmie Tramel: Monopoly at 85: Board game was key to freedom during World War II

You sort of had to be there to realize just how big this was, but on Feb. 22, 1980, the Cold War came to life on ice.

Hockey teams representing the U.S. and U.S.S.R. squared off in the Winter Olympics. People all over the country, including those who weren’t necessarily hockey fans, were riveted by the match-up.

The puck dropped. Then tragedy occurred at a household in Locust Grove.

“Our TV tube went out,” Stephen Bell said. “But we still had sound.”

Bell said his family played a marathon game of monopoly while listening to audio of the hockey broadcast on the blacked-out TV.

The Miracle on Ice was the lone upset that night. Mom won the monopoly game. “Mom always won,” Bell said.

Want to know who won the highest-stakes game of Monopoly ever? The good guys.

Who were those good guys? Here’s your hint: The bad guys were the Nazis.

We’re telling Monopoly stories because the classic board game has reached a milestone. Monopoly was officially “born” 85 years ago, though the game’s roots stretch to a precursor version in 1903.