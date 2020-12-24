Jimmie Tramel: Legendary for wrong reasons, is 'The Star Wars Holiday Special' really that bad?

Did you see the cringe-worthy presidential debate this year? Mark Hamill sampled it and tweeted this: “That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I was in ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special.’”

During a past chat with David Carr of the New York Times, the late Carrie Fisher said she owns one of the few copies of the holiday special that George Lucas allowed to escape. “I did the voiceover for some of the Star Wars discs or whatever and I made it a condition that (if I did that) he would give me the Star Wars Christmas special so that I could, you know, have something for parties ... when I wanted everyone to leave.”

Wow.

With cast reviews that scalding, aren’t you curious to see the special? Guilty.

I don’t think I watched the special on its original air date or, if I did, I blocked it out of my mind. Despite the special never getting a home video release, there are still ways to see it, either by bootleg copy or perhaps YouTube. I posted on social media that I was going to watch it. Said Dustin Coker: “Why would you want to relive the trauma!?!?! I am permanently scarred from seeing this when I was a kid.”

Despite his warning, I watched it so I could tell you about it. Thoughts?