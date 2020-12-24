Jimmie Tramel: Legendary for wrong reasons, is 'The Star Wars Holiday Special' really that bad?

Breaking news: People who love “Star Wars” really love “Star Wars.”
They love “The Mandalorian.” They love Baby Yoda. They love Boba Fett. They love the Skywalker kid from the dysfunctional family.
Many of them love “Star Wars” so much that they can suspend disbelief to such a degree that, sure, it’s plausible for a band of teddy bears (Ewoks) to topple an evil empire.
Do “Star Wars” enthusiasts get loud with opinions if a sequel or prequel isn’t to their liking? Yes. Do you know why they do that? It’s because — back to the original point — they love the franchise so much that they want every installment to meet a standard of greatness. It’s called tough love.
It’s rare that something “Star Wars”-related is almost universally despised. The annoying Jar Jar Binks perhaps falls into that category. In honor of the season, here’s another candidate: “The Star Wars Holiday Special.”
Some people, perhaps out of nostalgia, may express a fondness for the holiday special, and that’s their right. But reaction was so negative after an original airing Nov. 17, 1978, that the special was never shown again, and it has never been officially released on home video.
What did the cast think of the special?
Did you see the cringe-worthy presidential debate this year? Mark Hamill sampled it and tweeted this: “That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I was in ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special.’”
During a past chat with David Carr of the New York Times, the late Carrie Fisher said she owns one of the few copies of the holiday special that George Lucas allowed to escape. “I did the voiceover for some of the Star Wars discs or whatever and I made it a condition that (if I did that) he would give me the Star Wars Christmas special so that I could, you know, have something for parties ... when I wanted everyone to leave.”
Wow.
With cast reviews that scalding, aren’t you curious to see the special? Guilty.
I don’t think I watched the special on its original air date or, if I did, I blocked it out of my mind. Despite the special never getting a home video release, there are still ways to see it, either by bootleg copy or perhaps YouTube. I posted on social media that I was going to watch it. Said Dustin Coker: “Why would you want to relive the trauma!?!?! I am permanently scarred from seeing this when I was a kid.”
Despite his warning, I watched it so I could tell you about it. Thoughts?
First, context: The holiday special was broadcast after the original “Star Wars” film and before “The Empire Strikes Back.” If you believe Boba Fett made his first appearance in the latter, you would be incorrect. The character debuted in an animated short that was part of the holiday special. Regardless, after the box-office success of “Star Wars,” the world was hungry for more long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Here comes the holiday special.
All the primary cast members make appearances. For better or worse, so do comedy veterans Harvey Korman, Bea Arthur and Art Carney, who has the meatiest guest star role as a rebel ally/Wookiee trading post owner.
Chewbacca’s never-before-seen family is at the center of the story. His father (Itchy), wife (Malla) and son (Lumpy) are down in the dumps because they’re not sure if Chewie will make it home in time for their planet’s Life Day celebration.
Chewbacca’s wife gets ready for Life Day by preparing a holiday meal. Wearing an apron (really?), she watches a cooking show featuring Korman in drag with a Leia-inspired wig. Korman tackles three roles in the special, but his cooking instructor character provides tips on how to cook bantha loin, which, as you know, is the tenderest cut of the creature.
Other family members find ways to occupy their time while waiting to see if pops will make it home. Chewie’s dad climbs under a virtual reality helmet and is treated to a song from Dihann Carroll, who identifies herself as his “fantasy.” Chewie’s son (and viewers) are treated to the first “Star Wars” cartoon ever aired.
When bad guys show up at Chewbacca’s residence, Carney’s character keeps one of the cretins busy by showing him a video of a Jefferson Starship performance. Another band makes an appearance. The cantina band from “Star Wars” lore performs in a segment where Arthur is a Mos Eisley bar owner. The segment ends when Arthur (of “Maude” and “The Golden Girls” fame) sings and leads bar guests out the door.
Spoiler alert: Chewbacca makes it home in the nick of time for he and Han Solo to rescue Lumpy from a dangerous predicament. Hugs are exchanged and Carney’s character tells the Wookiee family, “This day is for you. Have a wonderful celebration and may the force be with you.”
The end? I thought the special was over twice before it was actually over.
Soon after, Wookiees are shown wearing red holiday robes and walking toward a light. It’s some kind of portal and it transports them to a place where they are reunited with human and droid members of the “Star Wars” family. Warm and fuzzy messages are shared.
Fisher sings a holiday song after telling the Wookiees this: “This holiday is yours, but we all share with you that this day brings us closer to freedom and harmony and peace. No matter how different we appear, we are all the same in our struggle against the powers of evil and darkness. I hope this day will always be a day of joy in which we can reconfirm our dedication and our courage and, more than anything else, our love for one another.”
The holiday special’s biggest problem is it drags on too long because it’s padded with filler. The story could have been knocked out in a 30-minute special, but you can sell more ads if you gobble up a larger spot in prime time. The running time is a slow-going 98 minutes — only 23 minutes shy of the running time for “Star Wars.”
The best thing about the holiday special? A good storyteller should be able to get you emotionally invested by making you detest the bad guy. Late in the special, a stormtrooper, searching the Wookiee residence for evidence, rips the head off Lumpy’s stuffed animal. When Lumpy finds the vandalized critter, he picks it up, places a blanket over it and gives a kiss to the head. Awww.
Here’s hoping the dirty so-and-so gets what he deserves. Otherwise, happy holidays.
Jamie Oldaker items will be on display at OKPOP
Cookie countdown: We’re counting down to Christmas with delicious cookie recipes