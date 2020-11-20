Jimmie Tramel: Gary Sandy revisits 'WKRP in Cincinnati' before turkey day

In the “Baseball” episode, Nessman is prodded to change positions multiple times. WKRP, hard as it is to believe, was treated the same way.

WKRP was repeatedly shuffled around on CBS’ prime-time schedule. The series finished in the top 25 of the Nielsen ratings only one season, but it found a steady home, and became more fully embraced, in syndication.

On the subject of WKRP’s many time slots, Sandy said, “The theory was there was somebody at the network that never particularly liked the show, and it could be because (WKRP creator) Hugh Wilson was a maniac who ticked the network off all the time.

“You would come in on a Monday to do the table reading and there would be a network executive there who would report back to the network about what’s working and what’s not working and ‘you won’t believe what they are doing this week,’ or whatever. Then the network would say, ‘OK, you’ve got to do this and do that and you’ve got to make these changes.’ And then Hugh Wilson would never do it. So he was always ticking the network off. They would tear their hair out because Hugh Wilson wouldn’t do anything they wanted him to do.”