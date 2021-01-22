Jimmie Tramel: From Gary Busey to the Tractors, remembering Ron Getman's career in music

Crowder is qualified to provide background about Getman’s career because much of the journey was a shared ride that got rolling in Osage County. Crowder said he was probably 8 and Getman was probably 6 when they met in Fairfax around 1955. Crowder was 12 when he got his first acoustic guitar. Getman ran out and got one, too, according to Crowder.

Was Getman’s dream always to make music? Crowder responded by telling this story: “John Lennon was quoted as saying when he saw Elvis performing on the TV, he said, ‘Now there’s a good job.’ That was kind of us, too. We had fair voices together. We would sing in churches all the time and so on and so forth.”

The young musicians formed a band in high school. The Pastels (Crowder, Getman, J.D. Harrison, Jim Lane) played at parties and at Pawhuska’s Whiting Hall and appeared a couple of times on KOTV’s “Dance Party” show.

“We would rent the VFW there in Fairfax for $10 and charge a buck a head at the door to get in and maybe make enough money to go get breakfast afterward,” Crowder said.