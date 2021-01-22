Jimmie Tramel: From Gary Busey to the Tractors, remembering Ron Getman's career in music

Decades ago, some kids from Fairfax decided it would be cool to make music.
Mission accomplished.
One of those “kids” was Ron Getman, who died earlier this month at the age of 72. Getman, who battled a brief illness, passed away Jan. 12 with his family at his side.
It would be a shame if Getman’s career was lost to history, so let’s not allow that to happen. Let’s talk about him. Some basics:
Getman, born Dec. 13, 1948, in Fairfax, once was in a band with Gary Busey.
A guitar man, Getman plied his trade for artists like Leonard Cohen, Loudon Wainwright III and Janis Ian. He and Fairfax schoolmate John Crowder contributed to the Cohen album (“Various Positions”) that introduced the song “Hallelujah” to the world.
Also, Getman was a founding member of the Tractors, alongside Steve Ripley, Jamie Oldaker, Walt Richmond and Casey Van Beek. In 1994, the Tractors released a record-selling album that was buoyed by the success of the single “Baby Likes to Rock It.” No debut album by a country group had ever secured platinum status more quickly.
Recent years have not been kind to Tractors alums. Ripley died in 2019, followed by Oldaker in 2020 and Getman in 2021.
Said Crowder about Getman: “He was humble and extremely talented. The world has lost a great musician.”
Crowder is qualified to provide background about Getman’s career because much of the journey was a shared ride that got rolling in Osage County. Crowder said he was probably 8 and Getman was probably 6 when they met in Fairfax around 1955. Crowder was 12 when he got his first acoustic guitar. Getman ran out and got one, too, according to Crowder.
Was Getman’s dream always to make music? Crowder responded by telling this story: “John Lennon was quoted as saying when he saw Elvis performing on the TV, he said, ‘Now there’s a good job.’ That was kind of us, too. We had fair voices together. We would sing in churches all the time and so on and so forth.”
The young musicians formed a band in high school. The Pastels (Crowder, Getman, J.D. Harrison, Jim Lane) played at parties and at Pawhuska’s Whiting Hall and appeared a couple of times on KOTV’s “Dance Party” show.
“We would rent the VFW there in Fairfax for $10 and charge a buck a head at the door to get in and maybe make enough money to go get breakfast afterward,” Crowder said.
Crowder was one year ahead of Getman (class of 1966) in high school. Crowder headed off to OSU, pledged Sigma Chi and formed a house band with Glen Mitchell, Charlie Swain and Busey, who had transferred in from Kansas State. On a summer off from college, the guys in the band — the Rubber Band — headed to California to seek their fortune and snagged a one-off record deal with Reprise. Fame and fortune would have to wait because “Messin’ Up the Mind of a Young Girl” did not set the sales chart on fire.
Getman joined Crowder at OSU the following academic year and replaced Swain as the band’s guitarist. The Rubber Band ventured to California again for the summer months and, one summer after that, the guys in the band decided to stay.
By then the band had changed its name to Carp. Crowder described the group as The Band wannabes.
“Somebody had called us that in a review, a critique, and it was certainly true,” Crowder said. “They were our favorite band, and we didn’t sound much like them because we couldn’t.”
A record deal with Epic spawned one album. And that was it for Carp.
“It looked like Mr. Busey was going to be more interested in pursuing an acting career,” Crowder said. “I think it was a good choice for him.”
Asked if it was interesting being in a band with Busey, Crowder said, “Well, that’s a good word for it.
“He had not quite developed into Busey yet, but he was on his way. He certainly was the driving force in the Carp group.”
The other members of Carp tried different things before reuniting a few months later in Tulsa and joining forces with Gordon Shryock, who would later win Grammys as an engineer. Richard Crooks, a drummer for Dr. John, and his wife, a singer whom Shryock knew, sat in with the band, according to Crowder. That led to Crowder, Getman and Mitchell being invited to New York to be in her band.
A record deal never came to fruition, but New York wasn’t a bad place to be if you could carry a tune. According to information provided by Getman’s family, he began work as a session musician playing and singing on hundreds of TV commercials and on albums for many artists, including the ones mentioned above. Mitchell joined Crowder and Getman alongside Wainwright.
“We were up there for (many) years and played as sidemen in various bands,” Crowder said.
Getman returned to Tulsa in the late 1980s and teamed up with Ripley and Mitchell to co-own and operate the legendary Church Studio, co-producing and performing for Roy Clark, Freddy Fender and other well-known artists.
Success with the Tractors led to the band appearing on numerous talk shows, including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman” and the band was a guest at the White House during the Clinton administration. Post-Tractors, Getman teamed up with Van Beek and Tulsa singer-songwriter Wiley Hunt to form the Rusty Cage Band and was in a Van Beek venture called the Tulsa Groove.
According to Getman’s family, one of his greatest memories was sharing a stage with George Jones and Tammy Wynette during a tour stop in Switzerland on their final world tour.
The music story turned out pretty good for those kids from Fairfax.
“I would say it did,” said Crowder, whose credits include working with Waylon Jennings and Eric “Dueling Banjos” Weissberg. “I thank God every day for my life.”
Parting words? Tulsa-based music artist Paul Benjaman posted this on Facebook after Getman’s death: “Ron was kind, humble and one of those guys that did all kinds of things in music that you wouldn’t believe. That guitar part in Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Neon Moon?’ Ron came up with that and it set a style that would be copied thru the rest of 90’s country. It’s playing at Bass Pro now, go listen. Salute to an innovator.”
