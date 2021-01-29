Jimmie Tramel: Film about 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols explores her role in changing NASA history

Nichelle Nichols did something heroic?
Of course, she did, you might say.
Nichols’ “Star Trek” character (Lt. Uhura) and other crew members of the U.S.S. Enterprise rode to the rescue countless times during the television series and the movies that followed.
But we’re not talking about that, at least not today.
Let’s talk instead about the instance when the actress — not the character — did something heroic.
In 1977, with time winding down, NASA was struggling to recruit scientists, engineers and astronauts for its new space shuttle program. That’s when Nichols issued this challenge: “Where are my people?”
With the backing of NASA, Nichols was the face of a national PR blitz, recruiting more than 8,000 African-American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency.
You can get the full story if you watch “Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA.” Courtesy of Fathom Events, the documentary film will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Cinemark Tulsa 17, 10802 E. 71st St.
“This is a great American story with incredible global impact,” director Todd Thompson said in a news release. “Nichelle Nichols helped create the brighter future we are living in today by proclaiming that space exploration is for everyone. It’s a simple but very strong statement that opens doors and allows all humankind to boldly go.”
Said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt: “We are proud to bring pioneer and role model Nichelle Nichols’ inspiring story in cinemas across the nation. It is an honor to have ‘Woman in Motion’ as the debut film in the inaugural Fathom Events Celebrates Black History Month series.”
A trailer for the film described NASA, prior to Nichols’ intervention, as a boys club of Caucasian males. Female astronauts need not apply.
“I resented that and decided I was going to do something about it,” Nichols said in the trailer.
Despite an uphill battle against a bureaucracy hesitant to let her get involved, Nichols persevered. She is credited by NASA for turning it into one of the most diverse independent agencies in the federal government.
“I will bring in so many qualified people the world will never be the same again,” Nichols said in the trailer.
The film features contributions from celebrities, activists, scientists and astronauts, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, George Takei, Pharrell Williams, Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Vivica A. Fox, Walter Koenig, Rod Roddenberry, Michael Dorn, Guy Bluford, Charles Bolden, Ivor Dawson, Frederik Gregory and Benjamin Crump.
Following the film, moviegoers can see a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of “Woman in Motion.” The bonus treat will include interviews, deleted scenes and additional footage from the making of the film.
Martin Luther King III is the son of Martin Luther King, Jr. Martin Luther King III’s presence in “Woman in Motion” is a nice bookend to Nichols’ story.
After one season on “Star Trek,” Nichols (a singer and actor) was ready to leave the sci-fi series and pursue Broadway stages. She told “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry of her intentions. Roddenberry, who strived for diversity on “Star Trek,” wanted Nichols to remain with his show. He urged her to take some time to think it over.
Immediately afterward, she attended an NAACP fundraiser and was told someone wanted to meet her.
“And I’m thinking a Trekker, you know,” she recalled in a 2011 NPR interview. “And I turn, and before I could get up, I looked across the way and there was the face of Dr. Martin Luther King smiling at me and walking toward me.”
The civil rights leader was a fan of “Star Trek” and Nichols — and what her character represented. When Nichols told King she was considering leaving, he told her she couldn’t do that.
“And I was stunned,” she said in the NPR interview. “He said, ‘Don’t you understand what this (show) has achieved? For the first time, we are being seen the world over as we should be seen.’ He says, ‘Do you understand that this is the only show that my wife, Coretta, and I will allow our little children to stay up and watch?’ I was speechless.”
Nichols stayed aboard the bridge of the Enterprise for two more seasons. And years later, because of her recruiting efforts, the diversity reflected in “Star Trek” also was reflected on faces of those at NASA.
Said Nichols in the documentary trailer: “I said if they let me in the door, I will open it so wide they will see the world.”
