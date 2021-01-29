Jimmie Tramel: Film about 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols explores her role in changing NASA history

Martin Luther King III is the son of Martin Luther King, Jr. Martin Luther King III’s presence in “Woman in Motion” is a nice bookend to Nichols’ story.

After one season on “Star Trek,” Nichols (a singer and actor) was ready to leave the sci-fi series and pursue Broadway stages. She told “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry of her intentions. Roddenberry, who strived for diversity on “Star Trek,” wanted Nichols to remain with his show. He urged her to take some time to think it over.

Immediately afterward, she attended an NAACP fundraiser and was told someone wanted to meet her.

“And I’m thinking a Trekker, you know,” she recalled in a 2011 NPR interview. “And I turn, and before I could get up, I looked across the way and there was the face of Dr. Martin Luther King smiling at me and walking toward me.”

The civil rights leader was a fan of “Star Trek” and Nichols — and what her character represented. When Nichols told King she was considering leaving, he told her she couldn’t do that.