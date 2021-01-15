Jimmie Tramel: 'Cobra Kai' and filmmaker with Tulsa roots prove you can go home again

Connell said he had no idea then that Netflix would get involved and “Cobra Kai” would “blow up.” It was a classic case of catching lightning in a bottle.

“I knew this thing had legs and was going to be popular, but this is a whole new level,” he said, referencing the show’s two runs to No. 1 since the summer. “I love other shows. I love shows like ‘Ozark.’ But those aren’t water cooler shows. This is that.”

Asked what “Cobra Kai” is doing right, Connell said the “super talented” people behind the series are honoring the original movie.

“They are fans. You can tell,” he said. “They are true fans, much like myself. They are not taking the short road. They are constantly surprising us with new things, but they really honor the heart and everything that the movie stands for, which I respect. They are staying true to what it was. ... They capture that same kind of tone and heart, which is hard to do.”

Of course, a huge win for “Cobra Kai” was getting Macchio and Zabka to re-enlist for the series. For those raised on the source material, the show wouldn’t be the same without the original actors.

And this is big: “Cobra Kai” has multigenerational appeal.