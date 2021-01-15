Jimmie Tramel: 'Cobra Kai' and filmmaker with Tulsa roots prove you can go home again

Ralph Macchio is part of Tulsa lore because he portrayed greaser Johnny Cade in “The Outsiders,” a filmed-in-Tulsa movie released in 1983.
“The Outsiders,” based on Tulsa author S.E. Hinton’s novel of the same name, launched the careers of its young cast members.
In Macchio’s case, the launch was immediate. Macchio’s next film, released in 1984, was “The Karate Kid.”
That, folks, is an encore.
Still beloved, “The Karate Kid” christened a franchise. So far, there have been three sequels, a 2010 reboot and a television series that Jason Connell described as a game-changer.
The series is “Cobra Kai.” Season three debuted this month on Netflix. If you’re among those who have binge-watched every episode, this is not “new” news. But if you aren’t sure what a Cobra Kai is, then you should know that Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles from the original movie.
Series description: “Cobra Kai” takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.
As it turns out, you can go home again. “Cobra Kai” is a buzz-worthy hit. It became Netflix’s No. 1 show over the summer, and it returned to the top spot when season three episodes were unveiled.
Also, Connell discovered you can go home again.
As a Los Angeles-based producer, Connell crafted 10 award-winning documentaries, including a documentary about female pro wrestlers that became the basis for the original Netflix series “GLOW.” The Edison High School alum has returned to live in his hometown of Tulsa.
Being on lockdown in California made Connell open to a return home. All he needed was a nudge. The nudge came when he was green-lighted by Tulsa Remote, the George Kaiser Family Foundation-backed initiative that provides $10,000 grants to individuals who meet criteria and are willing to relocate to Tulsa.
Connell “boomeranged” to Tulsa and made a career pivot. Feeling kind of been there, done that about documentaries, he is focusing on possibilities in the podcast world. His podcast company is Just Curious Media. If you navigate to mrjasonconnell.com, you’ll see that his top-billed podcast with a growing fan base is Let’s Talk Cobra Kai. It’s a podcast devoted to all things “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai.”
Let’s Talk Cobra Kai is hosted by Connell and comedian/ toy collector/MMA fan Sal Rodriguez. It was during a podcast about a season three episode that Connell called “Cobra Kai” a game-changer.
Here’s why Connell said it: Success breeds imitators. “Cobra Kai” could blaze a trail for other dormant retro movie franchises to gain enriched mythology by way of an episodic series. “Chucky,” based on the “Child’s Play” franchise, is coming to SYFY and the USA Network in 2021. Disney announced a new series (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”) based on “The Mighty Ducks” film trilogy of the 1990s. Emilio Estevez will return in a starring role. Like Macchio, Estevez is an actor whose career was jump-started by being a greaser in “The Outsiders.”
Which movie franchise would you like to see get the “Cobra Kai” treatment? Connell wanted to chew on that before providing a response.
Connell is a fan of ‘80s movies, “Karate Kid” included. He worked at a Tulsa theater when he was a kid, but he did not see “Karate Kid” at a theater. He and a cousin watched the movie on VHS when it became available for home video and he was “spellbound.”
“I don’t think it’s the greatest movie ever,” he said. “But it’s such an incredible movie, and it’s timeless.”
Connell stumbled onto “Cobra Kai” in 2019, one year after the series began on its original home, YouTube. He was reluctant to watch because he feared the series wouldn’t be any good. But after dipping a toe in the water, he quickly graduated from nervous to hooked: “I knocked out those first two seasons in a matter of weeks.”
Connell said he had no idea then that Netflix would get involved and “Cobra Kai” would “blow up.” It was a classic case of catching lightning in a bottle.
“I knew this thing had legs and was going to be popular, but this is a whole new level,” he said, referencing the show’s two runs to No. 1 since the summer. “I love other shows. I love shows like ‘Ozark.’ But those aren’t water cooler shows. This is that.”
Asked what “Cobra Kai” is doing right, Connell said the “super talented” people behind the series are honoring the original movie.
“They are fans. You can tell,” he said. “They are true fans, much like myself. They are not taking the short road. They are constantly surprising us with new things, but they really honor the heart and everything that the movie stands for, which I respect. They are staying true to what it was. ... They capture that same kind of tone and heart, which is hard to do.”
Of course, a huge win for “Cobra Kai” was getting Macchio and Zabka to re-enlist for the series. For those raised on the source material, the show wouldn’t be the same without the original actors.
And this is big: “Cobra Kai” has multigenerational appeal.
“It really was a stroke of genius to bring in all these young kids in the cast,” Connell said. “All my friends have kids and they are all nuts about it. My friends were telling me the kids were blown away to find out there was a movie called ‘The Karate Kid.’”
What the Ale: NEFF Brewing celebrates two years with awards
Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants