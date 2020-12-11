Jimmie Tramel: Christmas gift? Mica Roberts wrote this song for 'brother' battling cancer

“It was the fifth-most streamed in the first week and then it has remained in the top 10 for streams and downloads through radio for the last couple of weeks and I was like, wow, that’s kind of crazy,” she said.

“Of course, I don’t know who is playing it because I don’t have a way to check Mediabase or anything like that because it’s not a major label. It’s just something I put out. I don’t know where all it is getting played, but I have had some radio stations call and want me to do interviews.”

During a Tuesday interview on San Jose station KRTY, Roberts was quizzed about her Oklahoma background and mentioned Jennifer Garner’s family farm near Locust Grove. One of the interviewers told her “Christmas is Here” is like a holiday standard: “It sounds like something I should have heard in a movie.”

The song, if you want to check it out, is available through usual music sources like Spotify and iTunes. A lyric video was posted on YouTube.