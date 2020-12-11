Jimmie Tramel: Christmas gift? Mica Roberts wrote this song for 'brother' battling cancer

Are more Christmas songs than usual being released this year?
If so, maybe it’s because music artists had time on their hands while stuck at home in 2020.
One of those songs — “Christmas is Here” — is personal. Mica Roberts didn’t create it for the masses. She wrote and recorded it for one person.
Roberts, who is from Locust Grove, has been a backup vocalist in Toby Keith’s touring band since 2003. She was in her kitchen cooking Christmas dinner last year when she fielded a sad-news phone call. She was told that another member of the tour team, production assistant Kirby Middleton, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Middleton isn’t just a face on the tour. He and Roberts are so close that he refers to her as a sister, and she considers him a brother. She sang at a wedding for one of his daughters. Blood relation or not, they’re family.
Roberts said she “lost it” upon learning about Middleton’s diagnosis. She was familiar enough with pancreatic cancer to know it’s wicked stuff. The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is 10%, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Middleton began chemotherapy in January. He benefited from early detection and exceptional medical care. One December later, it’s a case of so far, so good.
In the midst of the chemo year, Roberts was sitting at a piano when she decided Middleton needed a pick-me-up.
“He is going to live to see this Christmas, so I am going to write him a Christmas song to celebrate that and, hopefully, many more to come,” Roberts said, talking about the origins of “Christmas is Here.”
“If nothing else, it will cheer him up. That was the full intention of that song was to cheer Kirby up and to say, hey, you kicked cancer’s ass for a whole year and this is a milestone and we are going to keep kicking cancer’s ass because you’ve got kids and grandkids that you need to see graduate high school.”
Roberts phoned a friend, Gary Cirimelli, whose body of work includes contributing to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Roberts calls Cirimelli “Missing Link” because he’s the only person who can get out of her what she wants to hear in recording sessions.
Said Roberts to Missing Link: “I’ve got a Christmas song I’m going to record for a friend of mine. It’s just a gift to him.”
Cirimelli, who knows Middleton, agreed to help. Quick and simple, they recorded the song. Roberts played it for a couple of people. Their response: You should release this to radio.
Roberts — maybe people will like the song or maybe it will bring joy to someone — agreed. The song was emailed via the Play MPE music distribution service to country radio stations.
“It was the fifth-most streamed in the first week and then it has remained in the top 10 for streams and downloads through radio for the last couple of weeks and I was like, wow, that’s kind of crazy,” she said.
“Of course, I don’t know who is playing it because I don’t have a way to check Mediabase or anything like that because it’s not a major label. It’s just something I put out. I don’t know where all it is getting played, but I have had some radio stations call and want me to do interviews.”
During a Tuesday interview on San Jose station KRTY, Roberts was quizzed about her Oklahoma background and mentioned Jennifer Garner’s family farm near Locust Grove. One of the interviewers told her “Christmas is Here” is like a holiday standard: “It sounds like something I should have heard in a movie.”
The song, if you want to check it out, is available through usual music sources like Spotify and iTunes. A lyric video was posted on YouTube.
Roberts, during a phone interview with the Tulsa World to talk about the Christmas song, said, “It has just been kind of an organic thing that was never really intended to be anything except something to make my friend smile and happy and to celebrate the fact that he is still alive. That’s really where it came from and it’s really just that simple.”
Imagine that. A song was written for a meaningful, personal reason and it’s connecting with listeners, including Middleton’s 11-year-old granddaughter, who is learning the song for an upcoming recital.
Middleton was touched that Roberts went to the trouble of writing and recording a song for him. He called her an amazing singer and the kindest person you will ever meet.
Said Middleton: “If Elvis Presley and John Lennon came back to Earth and said they had written a song with me in mind, I would be like, ‘I appreciate it guys, but Mica writing one and recording it means a lot more.”
