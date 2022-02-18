Jimmie Tramel: Century after death, Bass Reeves still hunting outlaws

Bass Reeves, according to lore, once walked more than 20 miles in pursuit of two outlaws.
He disguised himself as a hobo being chased by a posse and he shot three holes in his hat to add authenticity to the masquerade.
The mother of the outlaws welcomed the hungry “hobo” into her home and proposed he join forces with her good-for-nothing sons.
Surprise! The sons woke up the next morning with handcuffs for bracelets.
Reeves walked them more than 20 miles back to his camp. The outlaws’ mommy followed for a few miles, cursing Reeves all the while.
Reeves wasn’t a character in a western movie.
He was a real-life badge-holder — the first African-American deputy marshal west of the Mississippi — and he helped bring law and order to the territory that became Oklahoma. He arrested more than 3,000 bad guys and killed 14, successfully arguing he was in the right to put those fellers on the other side of a tombstone.
Reeves was buried more than 100 years ago. No way is a little thing like death going to prevent him from having additional adventures.
HBO is developing a miniseries based on Reeves’ life. Morgan Freeman is among executive producers.
“This is a black man in America’s legendary Western history who has been totally overlooked,” Freeman told Deadline last year. “Any chance I get to revisit historical moments of our country is important to me.”
While HBO handles Reeves’ old exploits, authors are giving him new ones. “Bass Reeves: Frontier Marshal” is a new anthology book from Airship 27 Productions. Four writers (including Oklahoman Mel Odom) penned fictional stories starring you-know-who.
Ron Fortier, managing editor of Airship 27 Productions, grew up in the 1950s, when TV viewers watched fictionalized adventures of historical figures like Wyatt Earp and Annie Oakley.
“So if Bass Reeves was the best lawman of all time, clearly surpassing Earp or any of the others, then why shouldn’t today’s Western readers get to enjoy imaginative stories about him, as well?” Fortier said.
Reeves’ life would seem to be fertile for elaboration.
A former slave who grew up on a ranch in Paris, Texas, he crossed the Red River to live in Indian Territory and learned to speak tribal languages.
Physically imposing for that era (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and equipped with intel about Indian Territory, Reeves was recruited to be a deputy marshal. He was among 200 deputies hired by “hanging judge” Isaac Parker to scour the landscape for outlaws.
Reeves couldn’t read or write, so he memorized information from arrest warrants. He once took on the responsibility of tracking down one of his own sons. When statehood arrived in 1907, he got out of the marshal business and became a police officer in Muskogee.
Reeves’ contributions to history were acknowledged by the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City in 1992. But Fortier, a student of history, wonders why it took him so long to learn of Reeves’ existence.
“How was it possible I could have gone so long in my life without ever having heard of this man?” Fortier wrote in the introduction to the book. “The answer is simple. Bass Reeves’ accomplishments were swept under the rug of history by prejudicial white teachers who purposely chose to ignore the contributions of blacks in the settling of the western frontier.”
Fortier said he sought any morsel of data he could find on Reeves, which led him to a “wonderful” biography written by Art T. Burton.
“He was the greatest manhunter in American Western history,” Burton told the Tulsa World in 1992. “You did not want to mess with Bass Reeves.”
Fortier partnered with an artist and tried to get publishers interested in a graphic novel about Reeves. No dice.
“For whatever reasons, blatant racism or obvious stupidity, the people we approached simply didn’t see the importance of Reeves’ life in the opening of the frontier,” Fortier said.
“So, over the years, not having done anything with this idea wore at me like a toothache that wouldn’t go away.”
Then Fortier saw the HBO news. His Facebook page got peppered with comments from friends and colleagues who knew about his interest in the neglected lawman. California-based author Gary Phillips said he wanted in if Fortier chose to do anything Reeves-related.
Fortier would have been content to let Hollywood shine a spotlight on Reeves, but Phillips’ inquiry spurred Fortier into launching a project of his own.
Airship 27 Productions, operated by Fortier and Rob Davis, produces new pulp novels and anthology books in the vein of old pulp magazines from the 1930s and 1940s.
“We had done westerns before, à la the Masked Rider, a Lone Ranger clone from the 30s,” Fortier said. “So why not a collection of Bass Reeves adventures?”
That means Reeves, who began hunting scoundrels in the 19th century, is still hunting them in the 21st century. History tried to forget him. But history should have known better than to mess with Bass Reeves.
Jimmie Tramel 918 581-8389