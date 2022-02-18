Jimmie Tramel: Century after death, Bass Reeves still hunting outlaws

Reeves couldn’t read or write, so he memorized information from arrest warrants. He once took on the responsibility of tracking down one of his own sons. When statehood arrived in 1907, he got out of the marshal business and became a police officer in Muskogee.

Reeves’ contributions to history were acknowledged by the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City in 1992. But Fortier, a student of history, wonders why it took him so long to learn of Reeves’ existence.

“How was it possible I could have gone so long in my life without ever having heard of this man?” Fortier wrote in the introduction to the book. “The answer is simple. Bass Reeves’ accomplishments were swept under the rug of history by prejudicial white teachers who purposely chose to ignore the contributions of blacks in the settling of the western frontier.”

Fortier said he sought any morsel of data he could find on Reeves, which led him to a “wonderful” biography written by Art T. Burton.

“He was the greatest manhunter in American Western history,” Burton told the Tulsa World in 1992. “You did not want to mess with Bass Reeves.”