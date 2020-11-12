Jimmie Tramel: After pandemic delay, ORU basketball documentary ready for unveiling

Basketball documentaries have provided much-needed doses of entertainment during the pandemic.
“The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, was ESPN’s most-watched documentary.
A documentary about former Oklahoma State basketball coach Eddie Sutton generated “wows” when it aired on ESPN in June.
It’s your shot, Ken Trickey. “Praise the Lord and Pass Me the Ball” is finally ready for its premiere.
A documentary about Oral Roberts University’s glory years in basketball, “Praise the Lord and Pass Me the Ball,” was scheduled to debut at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema and Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre in March.
Inaugural showings were going to coincide with March Madness, college basketball’s championship season.
Then came COVID-19 and, for safety reasons, the screenings were nixed.
New game plan: “Praise the Lord and Pass Me the Ball” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Southern Hills Baptist Church following an invitation-only screening. Masks and social distancing will be required. Seating is limited. Interested in attending to watch the film? To secure a seat for the Saturday event, email ktherring3@gmail.com.
“Praise the Lord and Pass Me the Ball” should sound somewhat familiar to people with decades-old knowledge of Tulsa’s sports history. In the 1970s, Sport magazine, a Sports Illustrated rival, published an article about the surging Oral Roberts University basketball program with a headline that said, “Praise the Lord and pass the ball to Fuqua.”
The Fuqua referenced in the headline was Richard Fuqua, a basketball player who helped ORU, a newcomer to the college basketball landscape, accelerate from zero to 100 in a relative blink.
Promotional material described “Praise the Lord and Pass Me the Ball” as the story of a run-and-gun coach and his evangelist. The evangelist is, of course, ORU founder Oral Roberts.
Roberts knew that the nation’s sports pages provided a great avenue for his ministry to reach a bigger audience — especially if you win.
Trickey delivered a winner and his teams attracted bonus attention because they played an unconventional style. During a five-year period in the 1970s, Trickey’s ORU squads won 118 games, lost 23 and scored 100 or more points 55 times. The upstart church school in south Tulsa nearly shocked the basketball world with a Final Four appearance in 1974, falling one win shy with an overtime loss to Kansas in an NCAA Tournament regional championship game at Mabee Center. The Elite Eight appearance came in the basketball program’s ninth season of existence.
“A perfect storm would be a good way to describe it,” Rhett Brooks said in a trailer for the documentary.
Brooks is the son of Bob Brooks, a former ORU athletic department figure who came to Tulsa with Trickey when Roberts hired the coach away from Middle Tennessee State University. Roberts pursued Trickey after watching Middle Tennessee drop a big number on ORU. Can’t beat ‘em? Get ‘em to join you.
Talking about the charisma wielded by Roberts and Trickey, Rhett Brooks said, “They could convince you within a couple of minutes of their vision, and how you could be a part of it, and it all seemed possible. The two of them together were dynamic. They could convince you that their vision was not only possible, but it was going to happen.”
Here are a couple of player excepts from the trailer:
• Larry Baker: “He was a coach that could identify with the Black athletes. He was with us. He was kind of a father with us. He comforted us when we were having hard times, and everything at ORU was not great, but it was good because it was a Christian school and that’s what we needed at the time. And coach Trickey was the kind of coach that ORU needed at the time.”
• Greg Davis: “A lot of the Tulsa people thought we were wild and playing wild basketball. We played exciting basketball. The people of Oklahoma were used to slow down, pass, cut, stall. There was no shot clock so you could stall the ball. Coach Trickey believed that if we passed more than twice, we were stalling the ball. If we can run and shoot more shots than the other team, we have more of a chance to win.”
Trickey died in 2012 at the age of 79. He rejoiced in being different. He once told a national writer that he didn’t mind giving up 120 points as long as his team scored 140. He thought coaches who touted themselves as great tacticians or strategists were full of baloney.
“They like to think they are Patton,” he once said.
Spoiler alert if you plan on watching the documentary: At the peak of ORU’s greatness, Trickey decided enough was enough. He left following the Elite Eight appearance, making the news public before the end of that season. Decades later, he told the Tulsa World he quit because some people on campus were getting “uppity” and meddlesome. They wanted him to coach a different way. Trickey was too much of a rascal to march to the beat of another person’s drum.
Trickey later said he had the time of his life (“it was just unbelievable”) at ORU.
When Tulsa World sports editor Bill Connors wrote a 1995 column about career experiences, he awarded Trickey the title of “most undaunted coach.” Wrote Connors, “He always thought tomorrow would be wonderful.”
The documentary will revisit five years of wonderful yesterdays.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
