Jimmie Tramel: After pandemic delay, ORU basketball documentary ready for unveiling

Talking about the charisma wielded by Roberts and Trickey, Rhett Brooks said, “They could convince you within a couple of minutes of their vision, and how you could be a part of it, and it all seemed possible. The two of them together were dynamic. They could convince you that their vision was not only possible, but it was going to happen.”

Here are a couple of player excepts from the trailer:

• Larry Baker: “He was a coach that could identify with the Black athletes. He was with us. He was kind of a father with us. He comforted us when we were having hard times, and everything at ORU was not great, but it was good because it was a Christian school and that’s what we needed at the time. And coach Trickey was the kind of coach that ORU needed at the time.”

• Greg Davis: “A lot of the Tulsa people thought we were wild and playing wild basketball. We played exciting basketball. The people of Oklahoma were used to slow down, pass, cut, stall. There was no shot clock so you could stall the ball. Coach Trickey believed that if we passed more than twice, we were stalling the ball. If we can run and shoot more shots than the other team, we have more of a chance to win.”