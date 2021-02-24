Jesse Aycock album scheduled for April release

Jason Crosby contributed keys and strings to several tracks, and Lauren Barth, Allison Moorer and Jason Weinheimer (the record’s co-producer and engineer) contributed background vocals.

The album was recorded at Weinheimer’s Fellowship Hall Sound in Little Rock with additional tracks recorded at Paradise Studios, Leon Russell’s former recording compound on Grand Lake.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Pippin's Taproom's Center of the Universe IPA

Meet 44 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.