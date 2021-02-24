Jesse Aycock album scheduled for April release

Tulsa music artist Jesse Aycock is releasing an album April 16 via Horton Records.
A versatile multi-instrumentalist, Aycock is an in-demand sideman who has lent his talents to several national acts over the years. He traveled the world as a member of the Hard Working Americans, a supergroup that featured Todd Snider, Neal Casal and members of Widespread Panic. He also has recorded and toured with Elizabeth Cook and The Secret Sisters.
With a self-titled release, Aycock takes center stage with 13 songs that feature his skills as a singer-songwriter.
“I’ve been working on many of these songs over the last few years, but I could never land on something until they finally took shape,” Aycock said in a news release, adding that a handful of songs came together very recently.
“There were a few songs I was still finishing up as we were tracking them, which was a new experience for me. Luckily, I have faith in the creative process and great friends to work with in the studio. I find that when you let things happen organically, that’s when magic happens.”
Aycock said the album is a little more personal and vulnerable than phis previous albums and, for the listener, it’s still abstract enough to find your own meaning.
Aycock plays guitar, steel guitar, keys and even Mellotron on the album. He’s joined by good friends and fellow Tulsa musicians -- drummer Paddy Ryan, bassist Aaron Boehler and keyboardist John Fullbright.
Jason Crosby contributed keys and strings to several tracks, and Lauren Barth, Allison Moorer and Jason Weinheimer (the record’s co-producer and engineer) contributed background vocals.
The album was recorded at Weinheimer’s Fellowship Hall Sound in Little Rock with additional tracks recorded at Paradise Studios, Leon Russell’s former recording compound on Grand Lake.