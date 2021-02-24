 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesse Aycock album scheduled for April release

Jesse Aycock album scheduled for April release

{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Aycock

Jesse Aycock is releasing a new album. Courtesy Mary Joyce

 Courtesy Mary Joyce

Tulsa music artist Jesse Aycock is releasing an album April 16 via Horton Records.

A versatile multi-instrumentalist, Aycock is an in-demand sideman who has lent his talents to several national acts over the years. He traveled the world as a member of the Hard Working Americans, a supergroup that featured Todd Snider, Neal Casal and members of Widespread Panic. He also has recorded and toured with Elizabeth Cook and The Secret Sisters.

With a self-titled release, Aycock takes center stage with 13 songs that feature his skills as a singer-songwriter.

“I’ve been working on many of these songs over the last few years, but I could never land on something until they finally took shape,” Aycock said in a news release, adding that a handful of songs came together very recently.

“There were a few songs I was still finishing up as we were tracking them, which was a new experience for me. Luckily, I have faith in the creative process and great friends to work with in the studio. I find that when you let things happen organically, that’s when magic happens.”

Aycock said the album is a little more personal and vulnerable than phis previous albums and, for the listener, it’s still abstract enough to find your own meaning.

Aycock plays guitar, steel guitar, keys and even Mellotron on the album. He’s joined by good friends and fellow Tulsa musicians -- drummer Paddy Ryan, bassist Aaron Boehler and keyboardist John Fullbright.

Jason Crosby contributed keys and strings to several tracks, and Lauren Barth, Allison Moorer and Jason Weinheimer (the record’s co-producer and engineer) contributed background vocals.

The album was recorded at Weinheimer’s Fellowship Hall Sound in Little Rock with additional tracks recorded at Paradise Studios, Leon Russell’s former recording compound on Grand Lake.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Pippin's Taproom's Center of the Universe IPA

Meet 44 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot While Walking Her Bulldogs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News