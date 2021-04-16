Jenks students win in C-SPAN StudentCam competition

Students from Jenks High School are winners in C-SPAN’s national 2021 StudentCam competition.

Zane Smith and Gabriel Tiong will receive $3,000 as first-prize winners for the documentary, “Not a Victimless Crime,” about online piracy. This documentary will air on C-SPAN at 5:50 a.m. and throughout the day on April 19.

Rori Johnson and Jolie Abdo will receive $1,500 as second-prize winners for the documentary, “The Line Between Us,” about redlining and discriminatory housing policy.

Leviathan Lee and Mason Chow will receive $1,500 as second-prize winners for the documentary, “The Broken Promised Land,” about Native American sovereignty and jurisdiction.

Lauren Cargal and Sophia Smith will receive $750 as third-prize winners for the documentary, “Breaking the Feed-Forward Cycle,” about teen substance abuse.

Jacob Shaddock and Eli Gavrilko will receive $750 as third-prize winners for the documentary, “The Oligopoly Problem,” about limited competition in markets in the United States.

G.P. Feickert will receive $750 as a third-prize winner for the documentary, “Bad for Business,” about the government’s involvement during COVID-19.