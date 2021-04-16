Jenks students win in C-SPAN StudentCam competition

Students from Jenks High School are winners in C-SPAN’s national 2021 StudentCam competition.
Zane Smith and Gabriel Tiong will receive $3,000 as first-prize winners for the documentary, “Not a Victimless Crime,” about online piracy. This documentary will air on C-SPAN at 5:50 a.m. and throughout the day on April 19.
Rori Johnson and Jolie Abdo will receive $1,500 as second-prize winners for the documentary, “The Line Between Us,” about redlining and discriminatory housing policy.
Leviathan Lee and Mason Chow will receive $1,500 as second-prize winners for the documentary, “The Broken Promised Land,” about Native American sovereignty and jurisdiction.
Lauren Cargal and Sophia Smith will receive $750 as third-prize winners for the documentary, “Breaking the Feed-Forward Cycle,” about teen substance abuse.
Jacob Shaddock and Eli Gavrilko will receive $750 as third-prize winners for the documentary, “The Oligopoly Problem,” about limited competition in markets in the United States.
G.P. Feickert will receive $750 as a third-prize winner for the documentary, “Bad for Business,” about the government’s involvement during COVID-19.
Emma Whelan will receive $750 as a third-prize winner for the documentary, “Saving Our Minds,” about affordability of mental health treatment and the shortage in counselors and therapists.
Tristen Parsons and Lexi Morrow will receive $250 as honorable mention winners for the documentary, “A Country Incarcerated,” about mass incarceration.
Abby Vaughn and Emily Alley will receive $250 as honorable mention winners for the documentary, “Distanced from Diversity.”
The competition, now in its 17th year, invited all middle and high school students to enter by producing a short documentary. C-SPAN, in cooperation with cable television partners, asked students to join the national conversation on the challenges our country is facing with the theme: “Explore the issue you most want the president and new congress to address in 2021.”
Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19 this year, more than 2,300 students across the country participated. C-SPAN received over 1,200 entries from 43 states and Washington, D.C. The most popular topics addressed were:
• Health Care (14.9%)
• Environmental and Energy Policy (14.6%)
• Equal Rights and Equity (13.5%)
• Criminal Justice/Policing (7.6%)
• Education (7.5%)
“With the continual shift in the educational landscape, it is difficult to overstate just how challenging the pandemic has proven for schools across our nation,” said Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations. “We are so impressed by the resilience and ingenuity of this year’s prize-winning students who have delivered among the finest short films in the history of the StudentCam competition.”
C-SPAN is funded by America’s cable television companies, who also support StudentCam. In Jenks, C-SPAN is available locally through Cox.
“Cox is proud to continue our partnership with C-SPAN on their annual StudentCam competition,” said Roger Ramseyer, vice president and region manager for Cox Tulsa. “The caliber of work that these winning students produced is commendable and we offer our heartfelt congratulations.”
The winners are among 299 students from across the country winning a total of $100,000. The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.