Jenks' Gypsy Coffee House offers drinks, sandwiches and is hosting toy drive

It doesn’t take long to realize that Taylor Smith Williams really enjoys the Christmas season.

All it takes is a quick glance around the Gypsy Coffee House in Jenks, of which Williams is the general manager, to get the idea that the holidays are something Williams takes very, very seriously.

The shop, at 109 S. Seventh St., is currently decked out in all sorts of holiday finery, from Christmas trees and Santa figurines, twinkling lights and ornaments hanging from the ceiling, to Williams’ own bright red, holiday-themed fingernails.

And this is Williams’ first opportunity to share her Christmas spirit, as the Gypsy Coffee Company in Jenks has only been open for about seven months.

But the holiday attitude extends beyond the tinsel and stockings. The shop is partnering with other businesses in Tulsa and Jenks to host a Holiday Toy Drive, which will culminate with an event at the Jenks location on Dec. 20.

Unwrapped gifts and gifts cards will be accepted through Dec. 20 at several businesses (see gypsycoffeejenks.com for a complete list of donation sites).