Jenks' Gypsy Coffee House offers drinks, sandwiches and is hosting toy drive

It doesn’t take long to realize that Taylor Smith Williams really enjoys the Christmas season.
All it takes is a quick glance around the Gypsy Coffee House in Jenks, of which Williams is the general manager, to get the idea that the holidays are something Williams takes very, very seriously.
The shop, at 109 S. Seventh St., is currently decked out in all sorts of holiday finery, from Christmas trees and Santa figurines, twinkling lights and ornaments hanging from the ceiling, to Williams’ own bright red, holiday-themed fingernails.
And this is Williams’ first opportunity to share her Christmas spirit, as the Gypsy Coffee Company in Jenks has only been open for about seven months.
But the holiday attitude extends beyond the tinsel and stockings. The shop is partnering with other businesses in Tulsa and Jenks to host a Holiday Toy Drive, which will culminate with an event at the Jenks location on Dec. 20.
Unwrapped gifts and gifts cards will be accepted through Dec. 20 at several businesses (see gypsycoffeejenks.com for a complete list of donation sites).
“We aren’t going to make people jump through hoops, or sign a lot of papers, or prove that they are in need,” Williams said. “We’re wanting to build a sense of trust in this community, that has really supported us from the start.”
The first Gypsy Coffee House opened a couple of decades ago in what is now the Tulsa Arts District, at 303 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and is known for its eclectic decor, its fine coffees and teas, and its casual, bohemian atmosphere.
Williams was involved with the Gypsy’s open-mic nights, while also working for a number of years with Lambrusco’z To Go.
“I live in Jenks, and I thought this would be a good fit for the city,” she said. “I liked the whole vibe of Gypsy, and thought we could bring that to Jenks. Also, this place has a huge kitchen, which allows us to do a lot more things. I love to cook as much as I love making coffee, so this seemed perfect.”
The shop offers the expected array of coffee preparations, from espresso-based items to cold brew, pour-over and French press, along with specialty items that change according to the day or the season.
During a recent visit we had the chance to sample the créme brûlée latte ($8), with the coffee and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and milk froth, sprinkled with raw sugar, then caramelized with a hand-torch. It was appropriately creamy, surprisingly smooth, and maybe a tad on the too-sweet side — until one got a bit of the torched sugar, which added a welcomed bitter note.
A simple espresso ($3.50) was robust and flavorful, with a thin layer of crema (the caramel-colored foam that tops a good espresso). And it, and the latte, ensured that I was quite alert for well into the wee hours of that particular day.
Gypsy also offers a range of black-leaf and herbal teas, with Williams adding that she makes her own chai blends.
“We also make all our pastries in-house,” she said. “What we don’t make in-house we try to source from local businesses as much as possible. We use Farrell’s bread for our sandwiches, and we get our bagels from a Jenks bakery called Cookies, Cakes & Jews.”
The menu here is more extensive and varied than the downtown Gypsy, primarily because of the Jenks location’s kitchen. One can choose from breakfast options that include avocado toast ($7), oatmeal finished with maple syrup and almond butter ($5), or a choice of breakfast sandwiches ($5-$8, depending on filling).
Williams said she is planning to revamp her lunch menu in the coming days.
“We make each sandwich to order, so I was wanting to streamline things to make it easier for my staff to get things prepared,” she said. “And we’re wanting to keep the quality of what we serve high.”
Williams said the new menu will likely be pared down to a trio of sandwiches, one vegetarian offering and a salad.
One item that will remain on the menu is the Turkey Club ($9), which Williams said has been one of the most popular items.
And it’s easy to see why. A generous pile of thinly sliced roasted turkey breast comes dressed with strips of perfectly cooked bacon — in itself, a rare and wondrous thing — cheddar cheese, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. It’s a seemingly simple thing, but each element was fresh and flavorful to the point that it was truly the sum of its parts. It comes with potato chips and half of a substantial dill pickle.
Gypsy Coffee House in Jenks also hosts live music, featuring primarily local performers, each weekend.
Even without the holiday decorations, the Gypsy Coffee House in Jenks has a homey vibe, with its collection of cafe tables, overstuffed sofas and chairs, and a layout that allows for visitors to have some measure of privacy if wanted.
Another thing that probably adds to this homey atmosphere is, as Williams said, “I’ve got eight employees, and four of them are family members. So this is literally a family place.”