Jenks Food Truck Festival set for May 1

The annual Jenks America Food Truck Festival will return to downtown Jenks May 1, with many of the region’s top mobile food emporiums offering a wide range of tasty treats.
The festival, put on by the Jenks Chamber of Commerce, routinely attracts more than 10,000 people each year.
The 2021 festival is presented by Craig Bowman Farmers Insurance and sponsored by Boho Lash Co., Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Tulsa Drillers, Oklahoma Aquarium, Andy B’s, TTCU Federal Credit Union and Camp Gladiator. For more, jenkschamber.com.
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
