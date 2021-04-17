 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jenks Food Truck Festival set for May 1
0 comments

Jenks Food Truck Festival set for May 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Jenks America Food Truck Festival will return to downtown Jenks May 1, with many of the region’s top mobile food emporiums offering a wide range of tasty treats.

The festival, put on by the Jenks Chamber of Commerce, routinely attracts more than 10,000 people each year.

The 2021 festival is presented by Craig Bowman Farmers Insurance and sponsored by Boho Lash Co., Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Tulsa Drillers, Oklahoma Aquarium, Andy B’s, TTCU Federal Credit Union and Camp Gladiator. For more, jenkschamber.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News