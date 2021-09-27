Jeff Dunham schedules BOK Center tour stop

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of characters on the road for a tour that will make a Jan. 29 stop at BOK Center.

For more than 13 years, Jeff Dunham and his “partners” — Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist — have filled arenas across the world. The new tour includes a new character, Url, a grandson of Walter who lives online in his parent’s basement and knows not much more than what’s on his smart phone.