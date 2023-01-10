Jay Leno returns to Tulsa for stand-up show inside Margaritaville

Comedian Jay Leno returns to Tulsa for a performance March 2 at The Cove concert venue inside Margaritaville, according to River Spirit Casino Resort.

Best known for his tour of duty as host of “The Tonight Show" after taking over for Johnny Carson in May 1992, Leno went on to rack up numerous awards. He has also continued to perform stand-up, booking more than 300 comedy shows around the country in the past 20 years, according to publicity information.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $35, on sale now at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.

Leno, an inductee in the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame, has also received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Season seven of the CNBC show he produces and stars in, “Jay Leno’s Garage," aired this past fall.

