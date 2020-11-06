Jason Reynolds named winner of 2021 Zarrow Award

Author Jason Reynolds, whose accolades include being named the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, is the winner of the Tulsa Library Trust’s 2021 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature.

Reynolds will accept the award at a public presentation May 6, 2021. He also will present awards to winners of the 2021 Young People’s Creative Writing Contest at the ceremony.

A self-proclaimed nonreader, Reynolds didn’t read a book in full until he was 18. Now he writes the books he wishes he could have read as a young adult and discourages others from staying or becoming nonreaders.

Inspired by rap as he grew up in Maryland, Reynolds began writing poetry when he was just 9. It’s through this form that he broke into the publishing industry, starting with the nonfiction poetry and visual art memoir “My Name is Jason,” co-written with Jason Griffin.

Reynolds has written more than a dozen works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry for middle-grade and young adult readers, including National Book Award nominee “Long Way Down,” a novel in verse that was honored as a Newbery Honor Book, and won numerous awards, including the Coretta Scott King Author Honor Book and the Walter Dean Myers Award.