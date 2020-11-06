Jason Reynolds named winner of 2021 Zarrow Award

Author Jason Reynolds, whose accolades include being named the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, is the winner of the Tulsa Library Trust’s 2021 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature.
Reynolds will accept the award at a public presentation May 6, 2021. He also will present awards to winners of the 2021 Young People’s Creative Writing Contest at the ceremony.
A self-proclaimed nonreader, Reynolds didn’t read a book in full until he was 18. Now he writes the books he wishes he could have read as a young adult and discourages others from staying or becoming nonreaders.
Inspired by rap as he grew up in Maryland, Reynolds began writing poetry when he was just 9. It’s through this form that he broke into the publishing industry, starting with the nonfiction poetry and visual art memoir “My Name is Jason,” co-written with Jason Griffin.
Reynolds has written more than a dozen works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry for middle-grade and young adult readers, including National Book Award nominee “Long Way Down,” a novel in verse that was honored as a Newbery Honor Book, and won numerous awards, including the Coretta Scott King Author Honor Book and the Walter Dean Myers Award.
His fiction works include “Ghost,” the first title in his Track series; “The Boy in the Black Suit,” a 2016 Coretta Scott King Author Honor Book; “When I Was the Greatest”; “All American Boys,” co-written with Brendan Kiely and recipient of the 2016 Walter Dean Myers Award for Outstanding Children’s Literature; “As Brave As You,” winner of the 2016 Kirkus Prize, the 2017 Schneider Family Book Award and the 2017 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for Youth/Teen; the Marvel Comics novel “Miles Morales: Spider-Man”; and “Look Both Ways,” also a National Book Award finalist.
The Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature gives formal recognition, on behalf of the Tulsa County community, to a nationally acclaimed author who has made a significant contribution to the field of literature for young adults. The award, presented by the Tulsa Library Trust, consists of a $10,000 cash prize and an engraved crystal book.
For more information: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org.
