Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson among new 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast members

'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast additions
William Belleau
William Belleau was born in Williams Lake, British Columbia on Alkali Lake, a small reservation also known to First Nations Secwepemc as “Esketemc.” He and his family later moved to Edmonton Alberta, where he was raised. Belleau’s taste for acting was developed after he answered a call for volunteers at Sxoximic School (Alkali Lake) for participation in school plays. In 2006, after attending a talent competition in Orlando, Florida, he received a partial scholarship to attend the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. Among Belleau’s notable roles are “Blackway” starring Anthony Hopkins, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” “The Killing,” Netflix’s “Frontier,” “Van Helsing,” “Arctic Air,” Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” “Loudermilk,” “Supergirl” and “Blood Quantum.”
Louis Cancelmi
American stage and screen actor Louis Cancelmi is best known for appearances in “Boardwalk Empire,” “Blue Bloods” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Cancelmi’s “Irishman” performance won him high praise and national attention. He’ll soon be seen in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” with Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Cancelmi is a frequent performer with New York’s Public Theater and has appeared with the company in “Coriolanus,” “Troilus and Cressida,” “The Tempest” and many other productions. His film credits include “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “First Person Singular.” TV appearances include “Law & Order,” “The Looming Tower,” “The Blacklist,” “Billions,” “Elementary” and many others. He has appeared on stage on Broadway, off-Broadway and in London’s West End. Cancelmi was born in Pittsburgh and attended Yale University.
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses a penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt and sometimes brutal honesty. Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of “Southeastern.” His next two albums, “Something More Than Free” (2015) and “The Nashville Sound” (2017), won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was featured in the 2019 reboot of “A Star Is Born.” His latest full-length, “Reunions” (2020), is a critically-acclaimed collection of 10 new songs that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence.
Sturgill Simpson
Sturgill Simpson was recently seen in Melina Matsoukas’s powerful film “Queen and Slim” for Universal Pictures and Makeready, and Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” for which he wrote and performed the theme song.
Simpson made his acting debut in the CBS All Access series “One Dollar” from Jason Mosberg and Craig Zobel. In October of 2020, Simpson released his first bluegrass project, “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1–The Butcher Shoppe Sessions.”
The album was conceived while he was recovering at home after being hospitalized with coronavirus, and saw him reimagining songs from across his catalogue backed by some of Nashville’s finest acoustic virtuosos. He released “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2 – The Cowboy Arms Sessions” in December 2020, featuring “Hobo Cartoon” co-written with Merle Haggard.
In 2019, Simpson released his “Sound & Fury” album and a Japanese animation film for Netflix. Another complete departure for Simpson, the film consisted of individual anime segments set against each song on a companion album. Simpson collaborated with Japanese anime icons, writer/director Jumpei Mizusaki and character designer Takashi Okazaki.
Since breaking through in 2014 with his Grammy-nominated “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music” album, Simpson has established himself as one of music’s most inspired and acclaimed artists. His music stretches across genres and styles, from the psychedelic soul of 2016’s “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” (Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year and winner for Best Country Album) to his most recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album for “Sound & Fury.”