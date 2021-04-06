Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson among new 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast members

Music artists Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson have joined the cast of the upcoming Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio film “Killers of the Flower Moon” that will be shot in Oklahoma.

Apple original Films announced Tuesday that highly regarded actors William Belleau (“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse)” and Louis Cancelmi (“The Irishman”) have come aboard as cast members along with Isbell and Simpson, both Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters. Isbell will make his acting debut in the film. After the news was announced, Isbell shared a link on Twitter along with the words "When I say I am EXCITED."...

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Belleau will appear in the role of Henry Roan, an Osage rancher with close ties to the Burkhart family while Cancelmi is Kelsie Morrison, a local hustler and friend of DiCaprio’s character, Ernest Burkhart. Simpson joins the cast as infamous rodeo champ and bootlegger Henry Grammer. Isbell will be an adversary of Burkhart.