Jana Jae partners with Woody Guthrie Center, Acoustic Freight Train to collect violins for students

Jana Jae, who stages an annual fiddle camp and gained attention for playing a blue fiddle on the country music and comedy series “Hee Haw,” is collecting instruments for those who need them.

The acclaimed fiddle player is teaming with Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation (ATF-ID) and the Woody Guthrie Center to collect violins to give to aspiring students of all ages.

“This is really exciting to me because I’ve been sharing music all my life,” she said. “It’s my vision for all of these people who would like to play music to be able to have an instrument.”

Established in June of 2020, AFT-ID is a non-profit organization that collects instruments such as guitars, mandolins, drums, flutes, etc., and distributes them to students or schools in need. AFT-ID’s mission is to expand the positive influence of music in future generations by providing underprivileged youth access with instruments and life skills.

A presentation of donated violins to Jae will take place March 28 at the Woody Guthrie Center.