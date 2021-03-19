Jana Jae partners with Woody Guthrie Center, Acoustic Freight Train to collect violins for students

Jana Jae, who stages an annual fiddle camp and gained attention for playing a blue fiddle on the country music and comedy series “Hee Haw,” is collecting instruments for those who need them.
The acclaimed fiddle player is teaming with Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation (ATF-ID) and the Woody Guthrie Center to collect violins to give to aspiring students of all ages.
“This is really exciting to me because I’ve been sharing music all my life,” she said. “It’s my vision for all of these people who would like to play music to be able to have an instrument.”
Established in June of 2020, AFT-ID is a non-profit organization that collects instruments such as guitars, mandolins, drums, flutes, etc., and distributes them to students or schools in need. AFT-ID’s mission is to expand the positive influence of music in future generations by providing underprivileged youth access with instruments and life skills.
A presentation of donated violins to Jae will take place March 28 at the Woody Guthrie Center.
“When we were approached at the Woody Guthrie Center about partnering with our friend Jana Jae in this incredible gift that’s being distributed to young people interested in music, the answer was a resounding, absolutely positive yes,” Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said. “This works with our mission.”
AFT-ID will continue to accept donations (drums are among items being requested). For more information on AFT-ID, visit AFT-ID.org online or facebook.com/AFTIDInc.
Said AFT-ID president Sean Moore: “We are happy to be here with the Woody Guthrie Center and Jana Jae in order to further our mission to help receive donations of musical instruments to distribute them in the Tulsa and surrounding areas as we work with individuals, as well as school systems.”
Featured video:
