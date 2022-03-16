It's your lucky day: St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening this week

Over 31 million Americans claim some Irish ancestry, and while St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday in Ireland, it is celebrated on a much larger scale here in the United States.

The day honors St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, who lived and died back in the fifth century.

There is a widely held saying: “Everyone’s a little Irish on St. Paddy’s Day.” So you don’t need to be Irish to celebrate — you just need something green to wear.

Fortunately, celebrations this year are looking to be a little more “normal” compared to the past few years amid the pandemic.

If celebrating all things Irish is in your plans, here is a roundup of some of the area events. Sláinte!

All events below, except Saturday’s CBB Sham-Rock Bash 2022, are on Thursday.

Arnie’s Bar 66th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

March 17, 10 a.m. to late (Must be 21+ after 8 p.m.)

In front of Arnie’s Bar, 318 E. Second St.

For more info: arniesbar.com

Arnie’s is celebrating its 66th Annual St. Patrick’s Day with a big street party in the heart of downtown under the Blue Dome and the middle of the streets at Second Street and Elgin Avenue.

These same streets are part of the original Route 66, so get your kicks with amazing live Irish acts all day, frosty beers (served in a 22-ounce souvenir cup), and drinks, as well as food trucks and friends all day long. Bring the family until 8 p.m. when the event turns to 21 and older. No cover charge all day.

GreenHouse Outfitters will also be printing the annual St. Patrick’s Day shirts on-site.

LIVE MUSIC:

Noon—Vintage Wildflowers

1 p.m.—Whiskey Priests

2 p.m.—Finnegans Awake

3:30 p.m.—Tulsa Honors Orchestra

4:30 p.m.—Celtic Cheer

6 p.m.—Cairde na Gael

9 p.m.—Larkin

FOOD TRUCKS:

Andolini’s Pizza

Calavera’s

Dog House

MASA

Rub

Kilkenny’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

March 17, Outside from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and inside from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Cherry Street (15th Street) from Rockford to Peoria avenues

For more info: tulsairishpub.com

Stop by and enjoy live music, authentic Irish food, drinks, art vendors, kid’s zone with inflatables, face painting, photo-booth, entertainment, and of course, beer!

You do not need to be 21 to enter, but one cannot get a drink inside or out without showing an ID at the gate. Cash only at the outdoor festivities. ATMs are available throughout Cherry Street.

McNellie’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party

March 17, 10 a.m. to late

409 E. First St.

For more information: mcnellies.com

James E. McNellie’s Pub touts itself as “probably Oklahoma’s best pub,” so it’s only fitting that the St. Patrick’s Day party is “probably Oklahoma’s best St. Patrick’s Day celebration.” All three Oklahoma locations (downtown, south and Oklahoma City) will start the party at 10 a.m. with beer (lots of beer), food, dancing, games, and many Irish toasts. It’s by far the busiest day of the year for the Irish-inspired pub, and the annual street party is one of the biggest celebrations in Oklahoma.

George’s 11th Annual St. Patty’s Day Bash

March 17, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

108 N. First St., Jenks

For more info: georgespubs.com

George’s Pub in Jenks has the warm atmosphere expected of a neighborhood public house. Stop in for live music, beer and pub grub.

Tulsa Botanic Garden Bands & Blooms

March 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive

For more info and to purchase tickets: tulsabotanic.org

For a family-friendly celebration, head to the Tulsa Botanic Garden for a day of activities.

St. Patrick’s Day is also Art Day, so bring your art supplies and sketch outside. March 17 is the start of Tulsa Botanic BLOOMS!, marking the arrival of over 200,000 blooms during the annual festival. Starting at 5:30 p.m., celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your family with folk and acoustic Celtic music from Finnegans Awake, Andolini’s pizza food truck, and a cash bar (advance tickets required).

Dead Armadillo Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

Thursday, March 17, 7 p.m.

1004 E. Fourth St.

For more information: facebook.com/DeadArmadilloBrewery

Kick back with a frosty beverage and listen to the wildly popular King Cabbage Brass Band. Tickets are limited and on sale via the brewery’s Facebook page. The Wurst will be on hand, offering bratwurst and other snacks.

CBB Sham-Rock Bash 2022

Saturday, March 19, noon to 11 p.m.

1717 E. Seventh St.

For more information: cabinboysbrewery.com

Celebrate Cabin Boys Brewery’s fifth annual St. Paddy’s Day Celebration with live music, food, games, and obviously, beer on tap. All ages are welcome.

LIVE MUSIC:

Tulsa Metro Pipe Band — noon

The Goode Academy of Irish Dancing — 1:30 p.m.

Cairde na Gael – 3 p.m.

Finnegans Awake — 6 p.m.

FOOD:

The Wurst

Kilkenny’s

GAMES:

Got Wood Axe Throwing 2-6 p.m.

Corn hole, beer pong, giant Jenga, ping pong, foosball, darts and more.

Featured video: