While the historic Harwelden mansion has been the site of hundreds of weddings, receptions, and other such gala activities for the past 50 years, it has not been the location of a Mother’s Day celebration since the Harwell family bequeathed its collegiate Gothic mansion to the local arts council in 1967.

This year, that is going to change.

The Harwelden mansion will host its first ever Mother’s Day Brunch, Sunday, May 9, with three seatings, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

“Because we are wanting to limit it to 50 people in the mansion at a time, we decided to offer the three seatings,” said Amber Acosta, operations manager. “In addition to the brunch, we will be offering tours of the mansion and the gardens, if the weather is nice. We finished renovation all the garden areas, and they are stunning.”

Tulsa entrepreneur Teresa Knox purchased Harwelden in 2018, and set about having it renovated to bring it up to present-day codes while also preserving the innate charm of this 1923-built, three-story mansion.

In 2019, Harwelden was the site for the annual Designer Showcase event, which saw a few dozen local interior designer transform the house into a boutique hotel and event center. The mansion has hosted monthly afternoon teas, but the Mother’s Day brunch is one of its more ambitious undertakings.

The three-course meal begins with individual brunch charcuterie plates, with grilled rosemary sausages, fruits, cheese and baskets of breads. This will be followed with a roasted vegetable quiche and strawberry spinach salad, and a trio of desserts: a mini-strawberry cupcake, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a sea-salt and caramel brownie ball.

A string quartet made up of Tulsa Symphony musicians will perform during the brunch.

“We’re also going to have a mimosa bar with a variety of juices,” Acosta said.

Cost for the brunch is $89 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: harweldenmansion.com/mothersdaybrunch.

Here are some other idea’s to treat Mom on her special day. All events take place on Sunday, May 9, unless otherwise noted.

ACTIVITIES

Mother’s Day Sip & Pour Paint Party

The Garden Yoga Studio

106 E Main St., Jenks

4 p.m. Saturday, May 8

Help Mom find her inner artist, as artist Terri Ridgeway leads an informal workshop in pour-technique painting. Wear clothes you aren’t too worried about getting paint on, and enjoy drinks and light snacks as you paint your own masterpiece. Cost is $45. To reserve:schedulicity.com.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Bowling

Main Event

7830 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Bring mom to the Main Event to enjoy a full breakfast brunch, from scrambled eggs and bacon to yogurt and fruit, and follow it up with one hour of bowling (shoe rental extra). Brunch is served from 11:30 am. to 12:30 p.m., bowling is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Cost is $28 per person. Reservations are required; deadline for reservations is 5 p.m. May 8.

Spa Packages

Spa Lux

8922 S. Memorial Drive

Will Rogers once said, “We give Mother a day, and in return she gives you the other 364.” So why not give Mom a little extra pampering with a spa treatment, which helps not just with physical comfort but mental well-being. Spa Lux offers a variety of packages that include Swedish massage, facial treatments, scalp treatments and more, for individuals, mothers-to-be, even mother-and-daughter days out. Prices vary according to services included, and reservations are recommended.

Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts

3541 S. Harvard Ave.

918-712-8785

Sweet Tooth has a number of special treats for Mother’s Day, such as an eight-count box of hand-made Grand Truffles for $26; the latest in the line of Trollbeads, which this year is the “Compassion Rose,” created by Søren Nielsen, the designer of the first Trollbeads; The Giving Collection accessories, which includes shawls, slippers, blankets, pillows, and jewelry. Sweet Tooth will ship your gifts throughout the country, and will create unique gift baskets to your specifications.

DINNER AT HOME

If your culinary skills aren’t up to Mom’s standards, there are ways to provide a special meal without either of you having to spend all day in the kitchen.

Supper Club Menu

Justin Thompson Group

1115 S. Lewis Ave.

918-779-6333

Justin Thompson has been offering its “Supper Club” menus of takeaway meals for several months, and this month it’s just in time for Mother’s Day.

The chefs of Justin Thompson’s restaurants will prepare a multi-course meal for four, along with instructions for how to heat and serve. The Mother’s Day Supper Club Menu consists of an heirloom tomato bruschetta with whipped ricotta and fresh herbs; a salad of strawberries, arugula, spinach, goat’s cheese and slivered almonds with a balsamic vinaigrette; and a chocolate bread pudding with raspberry creme anglaise and whipped marscapone.

Entree choices are a whole roast chicken with lemon-herb pan sauce ($75); a roasted porchetta with pan jus ($100); or an herb-crusted standing rib roast with red wine ($125); all of which are accompanied braised broccoli rabe, roasted potatoes, and Farrell Family Bread dinner rolls with whipped honey butter.

Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. May 4, and picked up between 2 and 4 p.m. May 8.

Fresh Market meals

The Fresh Market

8015 S. Yale Ave.

The Fresh Market is offering all-in-one brunch and dinner meals that are ready-to-cook and can be ordered online for pick-up in store.

The Fresh Market’s Mother’s Day brunch deal is $39.99, serves four and includes choice of quiche, two pounds of bacon, a tropical fruit bowl, blueberry muffins and fresh orange juice, along with a flower bouquet. If dinner is what you want, the Fresh Market’s Mother’s Day surf & turf dinner is $49.99, serves two and includes your choice of filet mignon or Chilean sea bass, marscapone whipped potatoes, seasoned asparagus, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a flower bouquet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deadline for ordering meals is 2 p.m. May 4, and meals may be picked up beginning May 7.

Mother’s Day Pasta Special

Andolini’s Pizza

Multiple locations

Andolini’s Pizza will help you take care of Mom with a Mother’s Day special that includes a pan of penne pomodoro, a pan of Andolini’s signature salad, and a pan of canella cinnamon knots for dessert. Cost is $42. Orders must be submitted by 8 p.m. May 6, to any Andolini’s location, with pick-up May 8-9.

DINING OUT

As more and more businesses are opening up, many restaurants are readying buffets for Mother’s Day, or are planning special menus.

Ti Amo’s

6024 S. Sheridan Road

Ti Amo’s is covering both aspects of Mother’s Day dining, with a brunch buffet and a special dinner menu. The buffet will be 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature Italian favorites along with breakfast classics; a omelet station; ham and prime rib carving stations; assorted desserts and a chocolate fountain. The restaurant will be offering a limited menu of some of its classic Italian dishes for dinner, such as fettucine Alfredo, veal piccata, and grilled salmon, from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are required.

The Chalkboard

1324 S. Main St.

The Chalkboard will be serving its regular Sunday buffet 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Mother’s Day, from salads to sandwiches, eggs Benedict to crab cakes.

The Melting Pot

300 Riverwalk Terrace

The Melting Pot will offer a four-course menu for Mother’s Day, along with drink specials, and a goodie bag filled with Melting Pot chocolate wafers, recipes and coupons for return visits. The menu includes a Quattro Formaggio cheese fondue, with fresh bread, vegetables and Granny Smith apples for dipping; Caprese salad; and choice of entree from garlic-pepper sirloin, shrimp, barbecue-rubbed pork, teriyaki sirloin or herb-crusted chicken breast (lobster available for an upcharge). End with a choice of dessert fondue. Cost is $46.95 per adult; $26.95 for a child’s plate (no salad), available for kids age 12 & under.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

1976 Utica Square

Fleming’s is offering a special, three-course Mother’s Day menu that will be available all day May 8-9.

Start with a roasted golden beet salad with pistachio-crusted goat cheese, arugula, orange supremes, pistachio butter, pickled onions, lemon balsamic vinaigrette & balsamic glaze. Then choose an entree from a petit filet mignon with either crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($80), or lobster tail scampi ($90). A full-size filet, New York strip or bone-in rib may be substituted for an additional charge. Dessert is a choice of New York cheesecake, key lime pie or chocolate gooey butter cake. Reservations are required.

The Wild Fork

1820 Utica Square

The Wild Fork’s regular weekend brunch is one of the city’s more popular, in part because one can enjoy both the fine food and the excellent people watching on the restaurant’s patio area.

Waterfront Grill

120 Aquarium Drive, Jenks

The brunch at Waterfront Grill remains a popular Mother’s Day destination, with traditional breakfast favorites like eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes, along with such items as a brunch burger, shrimp and grits and huevos rancheros. The Build Your Own Bloody Mary bar is also a popular stop.

Smoke Woodfire Grill

1542 E. 21st St.; 201 S Main St., Owasso.

Give Mom something a bit out of the ordinary with Smoke’s brunch menu, which ranges from smoked brisket poutine, lamb sliders, and tempura-fried cauliflower, along with a range of craft cocktails, mimosas and bloody Marys.

The Polo Grill

2038 Utica Square

The Polo Grill has been a fine-dining destination for more than three decades, and its brunch is considered by some to be one of the best in the city, with craft cocktails, classic brunch and breakfast entrees served up in signature Polo Grill style.

Metro Diner

7474 S. Olympia Ave.

Metro Diner has added a few special items to its menu in time for Mother’s Day, including a crab cake Benedict, with homemade crab cakes, two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with a side of hash browns. This item will be available only during Mother’s Day weekend. Other items that will hang around longer include sticky chicken and waffles, and breakfast burritos.

Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.