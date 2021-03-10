Inheritance Juicery opens downtown location

QuikTrip is now offering an array of toppings for its new four-cheese macaroni and cheese, designed to elevate this popular side dish into a meal.

The topping selections are buffalo chicken (grilled chicken and topped with buffalo sauce); chicken, bacon and ranch (grilled chicken and crispy bacon and topped with ranch); bacon; BBQ pork (pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce); and BBQ brisket (beef brisket and topped with BBQ sauce).

“Our Mac & Cheese has continued to grow in popularity since it was released late last year as it provides great versatility for customers who are seeking a snack or a meal,” said QuikTrip corporate chef Ryan Boone. “We think they give our newest 'snackle' that extra punch of flavor to continue the popularity of this classic dish, and we hope our customers enjoy trying each new topping.”

QT mac and cheese is offered at any QT Kitchens location nationwide during QT Kitchens hours, which vary by location. The item can be ordered on the QT Kitchens order screen or on the QT mobile app, and be ready for curbside pickup at a nearby store location.

