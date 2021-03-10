Inheritance Juicery opens downtown location

Inheritance Juicery is celebrating the grand opening of its new downtown Tulsa location, 108 S. Detroit Ave., with a series of special events throughout the week.
The shop offers organic, cold-pressed juice, smoothies, plant-based food, craft cocktails and coffee bar service. It also has a south Tulsa location at 6333 E. 120th Court.
Wednesday's special will be buy-one-get-one smoothies. Free chips and salsa will accompany any food order Thursday, and lattes will be half-price Friday. The shop will also be donating 10% of its sales during its opening week to Tulsa Food Not Bombs. For more, call 918-364-1201 or visit inheritancejuicery.com.
Gambill's Wine + Coffee to host grand opening
Gambill's Wine + Coffee will host a two-day grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, at its location in the Shops at Mother Road Market, 1102 S. Lewis Ave.
Gambill's is a Spanish-inspired wine and tapas bar, specializing in wines from the Iberian peninsula and South America. For more, visit facebook.com/gambillswine.
Jersey Mike's opens Owasso store
Jersey Mike’s Subs opened a new location at 9045 N. 121st East Ave. in Owasso on Wednesday, and in honor of its new neighbors, will use the opening weekend as a way to help support Owasso High School.
Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum donation of $2 to Owasso High School in exchange for a regular-size sub sandwich.
Franchise owners Steven and Jonathan Grigsby said, "We will be distributing thousands of coupons for free sandwiches with a $2 donation. All funds raised go directly to aid various Owasso High School programs.
"We are excited to kick off this store opening by immediately giving back to the community, especially in the current environment,” Grigsby said. “We will continue to support Owasso High School through in-store donations and other means throughout the year and are looking forward to serving the community in future.”
Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the Jersey Mike’s app.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. For more, 918-516-2322.
QuikTrip offers new mac and cheese toppings
QuikTrip is now offering an array of toppings for its new four-cheese macaroni and cheese, designed to elevate this popular side dish into a meal.
The topping selections are buffalo chicken (grilled chicken and topped with buffalo sauce); chicken, bacon and ranch (grilled chicken and crispy bacon and topped with ranch); bacon; BBQ pork (pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce); and BBQ brisket (beef brisket and topped with BBQ sauce).
“Our Mac & Cheese has continued to grow in popularity since it was released late last year as it provides great versatility for customers who are seeking a snack or a meal,” said QuikTrip corporate chef Ryan Boone. “We think they give our newest 'snackle' that extra punch of flavor to continue the popularity of this classic dish, and we hope our customers enjoy trying each new topping.”
QT mac and cheese is offered at any QT Kitchens location nationwide during QT Kitchens hours, which vary by location. The item can be ordered on the QT Kitchens order screen or on the QT mobile app, and be ready for curbside pickup at a nearby store location.
Blaze Pizza offers Pi Day deal
March 14 is celebrated as Pi Day, as the numerical version of the date (3/14) uses the same numbers as the geometric figure for pi. And Blaze Pizza will mark the day by offering what in the past was a one-day special for a full month.
Those who use Blaze Pizza's mobile app to order one of the customized pizzas will be charged $3.14. The promotion will be available through April 12.
“Getting a $3.14 pizza, complete with our signature limitless and high-quality toppings, has become a fun annual event for Blaze lovers across the country,” said Mandy Shaw, Blaze Pizza’s CEO. “This year, we are excited to extend this offer over an entire month, allowing our guests to enjoy their Pi Day pizza at any time during the promotion.”
Tulsa has two Blaze Pizza locations: 3722 S. Peoria Ave. and 8115 S. Olympia Ave. For more, blazepizza.com.
Duet to host South American wine dinner
Duet Restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host a South American wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, featuring a special menu created by chef Tuck Curren, paired with South American wines selected by Zöe Curren.
The dinner will begin with lime-spiked seafood with roasted sweet potatoes, followed by a Peruvian roast chicken with a tangy green sauce, grilled steak with smokey red chimichurri sauce and tres leches cake for dessert.
Live entertainment will be provided by David Horne & Friends.
Cost is $50 per person. To reserve: 918-398-7201 or send email to duetjazz9@gmail.com.