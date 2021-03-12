 Skip to main content
Indigenous actresses join 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

Indigenous actresses join 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

LA Premiere of "Stumptown"

Tantoo Cardinal, whose body of work includes the ABC television series "Stumptown," will be in the cast of "Killers of the Flower Moon." Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will be shot in Oklahoma, will be populated with indigenous actors.

It was announced by Apple Original Films that indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion are joining the cast.

Martin Scorsese is directing and producing “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

Set in 1920’s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

According to a news release, Cardinal (“Dances with Wolves,” “Godless”) will play the role of ‘Lizzie Q,’ the mother of Mollie Burkhart, played by Lily Gladstone. Myers, Collins and Dion will play the roles of Mollie’s sisters, Anna, Reta and Minnie. They will join previously announced cast members, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Gladstone.

Scorsese is making the film for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast additions

Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal was born in Ft. McMurray, Alberta. She is of Dene, Cree, Metis and Nakota heritage. Appearing in more than 100 motion picture and television films including “Loyalties,” “Legends of the Fall,” “See,” and “Stumptown” Cardinal has paved the way for recognition of Native American actors and actresses throughout the film industry. She had five films she was involved with premiere at TIFF in 2018. Cardinal became a member of the Order of Canada, the country’s second highest civilian honor, followed in 2020 by The Governor General’s Arts Award, the highest civilian honor of the Arts in Canada. In 2017, she was awarded the Academy of Canadian Cinema and TV Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Cara Jade Myers

Cara Jade Myers is an enrolled member of the Wichita Tribe. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Myers was raised in the small Arizona town of Prescott Valley. She has appeared on film and TV in “Rutherford Falls,” “Masters of Fear,” “This is Us,” “Hermione Granger & The Quarter Life Crisis” and “Ward of the State.” Film credits include “Proximity.”

JaNae Collins

JaNae Collins is an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes from Poplar, Montana but is also half Apsáalooke (Crow). JaNae studied acting at the University of New Mexico under Paul Ford and, later, at Upright Citizens Brigade. Her film/TV credits include “Longmire,” “Fukry,” “Kindred Spirit,” and “Gunfight at La Mesa”.

Jillian Dion

Jillian Dion is a Canadian-born actress of Plains Cree, Metis and French-Canadian descent and was raised in a Dene/Metis household. After attending an open call during the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, she was cast in the mini-series “Into the West.” Dion has appeared on “Motherland: Fort Salem,” and “Legion.” She belongs to the Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

