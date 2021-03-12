Indigenous actresses join 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will be shot in Oklahoma, will be populated with indigenous actors.

It was announced by Apple Original Films that indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion are joining the cast.

Martin Scorsese is directing and producing “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

Set in 1920’s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

According to a news release, Cardinal (“Dances with Wolves,” “Godless”) will play the role of ‘Lizzie Q,’ the mother of Mollie Burkhart, played by Lily Gladstone. Myers, Collins and Dion will play the roles of Mollie’s sisters, Anna, Reta and Minnie. They will join previously announced cast members, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Gladstone.

Scorsese is making the film for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.