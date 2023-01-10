Ice Cube to perform in Tulsa, River Spirit Casino announces

From Staff Reports
River Spirit Casino has announced Ice Cube will perform at the resort in Tulsa on March 16.
The lyricist behind "Straight Outta Compton" and "It Was a Good Day" is set for a spring show at The Cove concert venue inside Margaritaville, according to the announcement Tuesday.
A former member of the music group N.W.A., Ice Cube left to pursue a solo career and sold over 10 million albums. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
"The rapper's 2018 album 'Everythang's Corrupt' continues Ice Cube's legacy as one of the most politically outspoken rappers of all time," according to publicity information.
Ice Cube has also made a name for himself with his performances in hit movies such as "Barbershop" and "Friday," the 1995 film he wrote that became a cult favorite.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show inside The Cove go on sale Jan. 13 at
tickets.riverspirittulsa.com. Dec. 2022 video: Ice Cube wants Warner Bros. to give him control of 'Friday' franchise
The rapper/actor co-created and co-wrote 1995's stoner comedy Friday, in which he plays slacker Craig Jones and it spawned two sequels - 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next - which he also wrote and starred in. A fourth movie has been in the works for years, and Cube wishes the studio would simply give him the rights to continue the franchise without them. "Warner Bros. is weird right now," Cube said of the fourth film on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast.
