 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ice Cube to perform in Tulsa, River Spirit Casino announces

  • Updated
  • 0
Ice Cube on stage

Ice Cube performs in Chicago on Sept. 18, 2022. The rap legend is set to perform in March at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

 Rob Grabowski, Invision via AP file

River Spirit Casino has announced Ice Cube will perform at the resort in Tulsa on March 16.

The lyricist behind "Straight Outta Compton" and "It Was a Good Day" is set for a spring show at The Cove concert venue inside Margaritaville, according to the announcement Tuesday.

A former member of the music group N.W.A., Ice Cube left to pursue a solo career and sold over 10 million albums. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. 

"The rapper's 2018 album 'Everythang's Corrupt' continues Ice Cube's legacy as one of the most politically outspoken rappers of all time," according to publicity information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Ice Cube has also made a name for himself with his performances in hit movies such as "Barbershop" and "Friday," the 1995 film he wrote that became a cult favorite.

People are also reading…

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show inside The Cove go on sale Jan. 13 at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.

Dec. 2022 video: Ice Cube wants Warner Bros. to give him control of 'Friday' franchise

The rapper/actor co-created and co-wrote 1995's stoner comedy Friday, in which he plays slacker Craig Jones and it spawned two sequels - 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next - which he also wrote and starred in. A fourth movie has been in the works for years, and Cube wishes the studio would simply give him the rights to continue the franchise without them. "Warner Bros. is weird right now," Cube said of the fourth film on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doe's Eat Place in Claremore to close

Doe's Eat Place in Claremore to close

Owner Betty Watowich said the decision to close the restaurant at 520 Will Rogers Blvd. was made because it was getting increasingly difficult to operate without raising her prices.

Best new restaurants of 2022

Best new restaurants of 2022

This list represents the highest rated restaurants that either opened during 2022, or were reviewed for the first time by the Tulsa World this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is Jerrod Carmichael? Five things to know about the 2023 Golden Globes host

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert