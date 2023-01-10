Ice Cube to perform in Tulsa, River Spirit Casino announces

River Spirit Casino has announced Ice Cube will perform at the resort in Tulsa on March 16.

The lyricist behind "Straight Outta Compton" and "It Was a Good Day" is set for a spring show at The Cove concert venue inside Margaritaville, according to the announcement Tuesday.

A former member of the music group N.W.A., Ice Cube left to pursue a solo career and sold over 10 million albums. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

"The rapper's 2018 album 'Everythang's Corrupt' continues Ice Cube's legacy as one of the most politically outspoken rappers of all time," according to publicity information.

Ice Cube has also made a name for himself with his performances in hit movies such as "Barbershop" and "Friday," the 1995 film he wrote that became a cult favorite.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show inside The Cove go on sale Jan. 13 at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.

